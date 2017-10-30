The four groups working together are the city of Rosemount, the Rosemount Area Arts Council, the Rosemount VFW and Rosemount Beyond the Yellow Ribbon group.

"I am hoping for good attendance because everybody knows somebody who has served in the service whether it is a friend of relative, and I think the participation shows our appreciation for what our veterans have given," said John Loch, program chair with Rosemount Area Arts Council.

Sharing how his father earned a Purple Heart in World War II, Loch said Veterans Day hits home personally.

Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Lou Martin will serve as keynote speaker at the free main event at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at Rosemount Steeple Center. Martin was a pilot for 22 years and was part of 169 combat hours in Vietnam.

Martin, author of three nonfiction best-selling books, will speak about his service and be available to sign his books afterward.

The Red Bulls Quintet Band will play patriotic music and Rosemount VFW members will presented the flags in a color processional ceremony.

Veterans can enjoy a free dinner at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, sponsored by Rosemount Beyond the Yellow Ribbon group and will be served at Rosemount First Baptist church.

The public is welcome to watch a free matinee showing of the movie "Hacksaw Ridge" at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at Rosemount Steeple Center.

The Meet the Author talk "Harley Tracks — Across Vietnam to the Wall" will be 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, at Rosemount Steeple Center. Another author presentation will be "Cartographer of No Man's Land" at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, at Robert Trail Library in Rosemount.

The city's parks and recreation helped book and organize the Veterans Day events.

For more information, call 952-255-8545 or go to rosemountarts.com.

"We have quite the lineup knowing the arts council," said Stephanie Baumann, recreation coordinator with the city of Rosemount. "We thought this would be a good series of events."