The annual Farmers’ Almanac weather outlook, which was released Monday, Aug. 27, contradicts a similar winter weather forecast predicted by the Climate Prediction Center.

Official CPC forecast outlooks for a three-month period that includes December, January and February predicts a 40 to 50 percent probability of above-average temperatures for Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. For the same three-month period, the CPC is predicting a near-normal probability of precipitation.

Here is a list of what the Farmers’ Almanac is predicting for the upcoming winter:

Colder-than-normal conditions are predicted from the Continental Divide east through the Appalachians.

Above-normal snowfall predicted for Great Lakes, Midwest, New England, Pacific Northwest.

Frigid weather is expected in mid-February, which may also bring blustery and bitter winds, widespread snow showers.

Winter will hang on with stormy conditions up through the official start of spring, especially for the East Coast.

The Farmers’ Almanac, which was first released in 1818, uses a mathematical and astronomical formula to come up with its predictions. The formula takes things like sunspot activity, tidal action of the Moon, the position of planets and a variety of other factors into consideration.