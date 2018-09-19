Thunderstorms, heavy rain expected tonight and Thursday
Severe weather is expected to blow through the region tonight and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with the threat of strong wind and hail are in the forecast for Wednesday night, Sept. 19, 2018, according to a hazardous weather outlook issued Wednesday afternoon. There also is an increasing risk of severe weather Thursday afternoon, including hail and the potential for tornadoes, in southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
Goodhue, Washington, Dakota, St. Croix, Pierce and Pepin counties are included in the outlook.
Minnesota Department of Health has severe weather resources at: http://www.health.state.mn.us/divs/eh/emergency/natural/index.html
