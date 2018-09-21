Mayor Robby Robinson declared a state of emergency.

No injuries were reported after severe weather downed trees and power lines Thursday in Cannon Falls, authorities said. The storm damaged residences and business, and power is still out across much of the city, according to a news release Friday morning.

Cannon Falls schools were closed Friday.

City staff was assessing damage Friday before making a determination of what assistance is needed for cleanup efforts. The city advises residents to stay home for now to prevent extra vehicles driving around work crews.

Those looking to volunteer with cleanup are asked to watch the Cannon Falls police Facebook page and the city's Facebook page for updates.

As many as 10,000 Xcel Energy customers were without power Friday morning in Minnesota and Wisconsin, according to a news release. The utility company said more than 71,000 customers were impacted by the storms.

According to Xcel Energy:

"We know losing power is inconvenient and we appreciate customers’ understanding, patience and kindness as hundreds of our crew members work to restore power. Crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power to customers and we have more than 400 workers assisting with restoration efforts. Most of the Twin Cities metro area will have power restored today. In the hardest hit areas of Faribault and southeastern Minnesota, crews are clearing trees and downed poles in locations that sustained significant damage."

A line of severe thunderstorms blew through southern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin Thursday night. Spotters reported multiple likely tornadoes around the region, according to the National Weather Service. Damage survey teams were working Friday morning to survey damage and make final determinations about tornado activity. One tornado had been confirmed as of noon in Granada, Minn., west of Albert Lea.

The weather service will provide updates on storm damage at https://www.weather.gov/mpx/20180920_Severe_Weather.

This story will be updated as information is received.