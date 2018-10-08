Incoming rain prompts flood watch

The flood watch includes Washington, Dakota and Goodhue counties in Minnesota and St. Croix and Pierce counties in Wisconsin. The weather service advises residents in flood-prone areas to be prepared. The primary concern is flooding for rivers and creeks because of the long duration of rainfall expected.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services has flood safety and recovery information at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/flood/index.htm

The Department of Homeland Security advises people to not walk, swim or drive through flood waters. As few as 6 inches of moving water can knock a person down, and one foot of moving water can sweep away a vehicle.