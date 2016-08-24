Deanna Weniger: A recipe in redundancy

Perfectionism runs in my husband’s family. Control issues run in mine. Stir in a dash of Minnesota Nice. Add a generous helping of passive aggressiveness. Throw it all into planning a 50th anniversary party and you’ve got a recipe for redundancy.

My in-laws wanted a big party to celebrate 50 years of marital bliss.

To be completely accurate, my mother-in-law wanted a big party. My father-in-law wanted to leave town.

We were all summoned to a family meeting a couple of months ago. It was a fascinating study in psychology.

All of us ladies are great planners. We’ve planned our own weddings, birthday parties, anniversary parties and some even have graduation open houses on their resumes.

Any one of us could have taken the proverbial ball and run with it. Yet, there it sat untouched in the middle of the table while we all tried as tactfully as possible to figure out who would be the Alpha female for this project.

The daughter reached tentatively for it, offering to throw the party for her parents so they wouldn’t have to do anything but attend and enjoy.

The mother-in-law said no thank you, and the ball remained untouched.

The other daughter-in-law reached for it, offering to set up a responsibility spreadsheet. She does this at work all the time, she said. It’d be no problem.

The mother-in-law agreed with conditions.

This daughter-in-law, who really hates indecision and has no gift for passive aggressiveness, was tempted to snatch the ball and run for the goal line. But I had made this mistake before, so I sat quietly, twitching in my seat, waiting for the inevitable.

The mother-in-law picked up the ball, as expected, and finally, the planning could move forward.

When we all gathered to decorate for the event, guys got involved.

It became obvious early on that everyone had their own ideas about how the room should be decorated. The mother-in-law directed the show with her question-styled approach. I translated.

“Do you think we should put the flowers on the punch table?”

Translation: put the flowers on the punch table.

“Maybe they should go on the head table. What do you think?”

Translation: put the flowers on the head table and wait.

I thought they should go on the picture table, so after she left, I moved them.

When I returned from making sandwiches, someone else had moved them back to the punch table.

It was a similar process for tulle placing, balloon designing, food arranging and program planning.

One family member would take initiative and make a decision, which would be undone by other family members making their own decisions.

More than once, I heard the brothers complain that the other brother was redoing all the work he had just done.

They say too many cooks spoil the broth. I would say too many family members could spoil a party. But, thanks to the Minnesota Nice aspect, we all stayed friends and the party turned out as good as could be expected, even though the flowers were on the wrong table.