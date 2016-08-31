Chuck Brooks: Good teachers are always working

The unofficial ending weekend to summer hath arrived. The State Fair is on its last legs. Students are with their parents frantically buying school supplies and new clothes for that first day impression. Ahhhh....the start of another school year. There's nothing like it.

Am I being a little sassy? Perhaps. As they say, however, "I've done my time." Actually, by now, teachers in our district have already put in their four contract days of workshops. It all began Monday. Ahhh, I remember that week well.

Unless things have changed drastically from two years ago, here's how this week likely played out. For starters, many teachers were already in their classroom the week before workshop week. I was one of those people. I would run into many others as well. We knew all too well our week of workshop would have limited time to prepare for the onslaught of day one with the kids.

If teachers weren't in before they had to be, they'd likely be working at home. Making lesson plans, looking at the class sizes, figuring out what the curriculum was going to look like on day one of school and probably those next three days. There's a population in our society that doesn't understand: good teachers are always working. They may leave the school; they may not bring home papers or tests to grade; they may be socializing in their free time, but the job of teaching stays with the teacher all the waking hours. The day ahead is never far from our thoughts. It's just how it is.

Back to Monday, the first day of workshop week. Despite lamenting the loss of freedom again for nine months, that first morning was always nice because we reconnected with people we hadn't seen all summer. We usually had a potluck breakfast table where people brought pastries or fruits or anything that could be shared at 7 in the morning. Tables were set up in the Performing Arts Center (PAC) lobby, and for thirty minutes, it was catch-up time. At 7:30 a.m., we were being beckoned into the PAC to begin the faculty meeting. There was usually a casual start to the meeting, often in the form of a shout-out session for people who wanted to share something about their summer or any news that might have taken place in our absence. Shout-outs could range from an engagement or a birth or anything from the world of the personal. After that, it was down to business. Enter the nuts and bolts information.

Depending what our leader saw fit to discuss, the meeting could last from 90 minutes right on up to lunch at 11 a.m. It was a shock to our systems because many of us were still in summer mode. Sometimes there'd be a fun faculty function planned to help foster the sense of staff unity. By lunch, we were all ready to link up with our closer friends, find a place to eat and debrief the morning.

We'd return from lunch to face more meetings. If not a faculty meeting, we'd be sitting in department meetings. There was usually not a lot of time on day one to work in the classroom. And by 3 p.m., the end of the contract day, we were ready to reclaim our lives outside the job.

Tuesday would bring more meetings. The substance of these meetings would range from news from the district to new items in the school needing to be discussed as well as discussion on items regarding attendance and behavior and communication with the home and so on and so on. Tuesday would be a day where we'd have more time in our rooms to work, but that evening, we also had parents coming in for the annual Open House, so we needed that time.

We'd go home at 3 p.m. on Tuesday and return by 6:30. Open House would begin by 7. We'd stay until 9:30. It was a long day and a quick reminder as to how our jobs can exhaust a person. And the older you'd get, the longer this day became. Similar to conferences, actually.

Wednesday and Thursday were more of the same. The district might be holding a meeting or two, depending on your area of discipline. There were always more meetings to be had. But classroom prep became more available. By Thursday at 3, people were off until the first day of school. However, many returned on Friday to continue the job they had begun on Monday.

It was always a mixed blessing. There was the excitement of returning to a job we loved, but we also knew the nine-month rollercoaster of exhaustion had begun.

After next week's first four days of school, a percentage of child and adult will already focus on MEA break. And the cycle of life repeats itself once again. Ya gotta love it!