Pat Rupp: So you want to be on the school board?

Fortunately, this newspaper is void of the weekly comings and goings of the 2016 United States presidential race. No mention of missing e-mails, Twitter rants, and meaningless poll results. Thank you and pass the antacids.

The closest items our publication has going in the political arena involve local city and school board races. Undercover exposés involving questionable foundation dealings or failure to make tax returns public have been replaced by short biographies and thumbnail sketches of priorities.

From the numbers of candidates in the hunt for school board seats in Farmington, it is apparent there will be no shortage of eager and qualified individuals on the ballot. It is said that competition brings out the best in folks so this is probably a good thing.

Times have a changed more than a little since I served three terms on the six-member Farmington school board back in the 1970s and 80s, but it's a good bet the nuts and bolts of school boarding have remained pretty much the same.

With that in mind and remembering always that hindsight is a perfect 20-20, I will try to impart in the next 400 to 500 words some well-meaning tips to the prospective candidates, incumbents and first-timers alike.

The first is probably a little late, but is offered for what it's worth. Be clear in your mind what your motivation is for seeking the position. Did your child not make the football team or marching band? Did your property tax statement go through the roof last year? Did you want to use the position to jumpstart your career into real politics down the road?

If the answer to any of the above or similar questions is affirmative, then run, don't walk, to the district office and take your name off the ballot. People with an axe to grind and one-trick ponies need not apply.

OK. So let's jump to Nov. 9 and you are basking in the joy of victory. What next? What needs to be done between now and January when you finally get to sit in one of the big chairs?

By far the best thing is to start going to meetings and finding out what the position looks like up close and personal. You are still on the outside looking in but you won't be for long.

Take notes, ask questions, get to know the process. If possible, get to know the people you will be serving with, especially the school superintendent. He/she is going to be your front window to the district.

Once literally on board, the fun really begins. My guess is you will be surprised at the amount of seemingly trivial matter that will find its way onto an agenda. Roll with it. Though seemingly insignificant, it's important to someone and that's all that counts.

The best attribute a board member can possess is being a good listener. A close second is the ability to respect and get along with people even though you may not agree with them. If you don't have or can't develop those two skills, your time on the board will be miserable and likely short.

Be prepared to be a learner. Public education has its own language and sometimes you will need an interpreter. Go to Minnesota School Board Association trainings. Ask questions. There really is no such thing as a stupid question in the school business.

There will be times when you wonder what possessed you to seek this position but there will be many more that fill you with pride and satisfaction. Try to forget the former and savor the latter.

I could rant on for pages but space is limited and besides you have work to do. Lawn signs to make, doors to knock and hands to shake. Get to know the people you wish to represent. Oh, and did I mention the part about being a good listener.