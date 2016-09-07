Pat Rupp: No longer a man on the run

Somewhere in my mid 30's, about the time my waistline started to expand like the national debt, I decided to jump on the bandwagon of the day, distance running.

It wasn't exactly distance running in the beginning as my Stan Smith tennis shoes and deplorable physical condition wouldn't allow me to travel very far or very fast. More than once I was afraid my heavy breathing would prompt a phone call to the police by concerned or frightened citizens.

But gradually the heavy breathing subsided, the pace and distances increased, and after several months of training I was ready for the next big step — entering a race.

Again, the term race is used liberally as I had but one goal in mind when I entered a 10-kilometer (6.2 miles) run in St. Paul. I just wanted to get from the starting line to the finishing chute without stopping, vomiting and/or being tended to by paramedics.

Forty-three minutes and 27 seconds after the gun went off outside the Jewish Community Center, I panted across the finish line with a smile on my face and a new tee shirt in my possession. I was officially a runner, and unofficially hooked.

From there, it was literally off to the races. I entered organized events a couple of times a month and once it became apparent my 10K time had plateaued, I ramped up the distance. There were 10-milers and 15 and 20K's and then, thanks to urging from some friends, I decided to go for broke and take on the mother of all challenges, the marathon.

Local runner Karin Grossman, already a veteran of a couple of Grandma's Marathons helped me train for my first 26.2 mile experience. The training was long and arduous but on June 20, 1981, I covered the scenic trail from Two Harbors to Duluth in a respectable time of 3 hours 23 minutes and 48 seconds, only an hour and 14 minutes behind winner Dick Beardsley.

History shows that I tackled Grandma's three more times with mixed success. I never did post a time as low as my first but I survived each and was able to pick up my commemorative t-shirt at the finish line. In the end, that's all that really mattered.

After the 1985 Grandma's, my slow-to-develop brain came to the conclusion that the time and effort needed to train for and run a marathon was just not worth it. But I had grown to like the fitness aspect of running and that thing about a "runner's high" really was true so I kept up with the now hobby through my late 50s.

Then, something happened. First I quit running races. Too many people, too much traffic, too much of a hassle to put in the training miles. From there it became easy to cut back and finally I stopped altogether.

The malaise hung around for several years until recently when I took up walking as a senior citizen activity. Not race walking, that activity where you move your arms and legs like the C3PO character in Star Wars, but rather a nice brisk stroll either in the great outdoors or on my heavy-duty treadmill in the basement.

A couple of times on the treadmill I have had delusions of grandeur and ran for 10 or 15 minutes but the following morning's aching joints reminded me that those days are, like my ability to keep track of my car keys, gone forever.

So I plod on in my walking ways, still missing that old the runner's high, but buoyed by the fact that I will be able to get out of bed tomorrow without having to call a tow truck for assistance.

Like the Mexican drug lord "El Chapo," I am no longer a man on the run.