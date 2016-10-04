Pat Rupp: A brush with fame revisited

Two weeks ago the notice of the passing of one William P. Kinsella appeared in the Minneapolis Star Tribune. To most people, the news was just another obituary notice soon to take its place at the bottom of a bird cage or recycling bin.

To this writer wannabe however, Kinsella's death brought with it a feeling of sadness, not only for the loss of his magical wordsmithing about the game of baseball but also for the round-about brush with fame he provided me back in the mid-1990's.

Kinsella is best known for his novel "Shoeless Joe" that served as the basis for the now classic movie "Field of Dreams" starring Kevin Costner.

The film tells the story of a down-and-out Iowa farmer who hears a ghostly voice in his cornfield telling him to plow under his crop and replace it with a baseball field. He hesitantly obeys the voice and eventually his handiwork becomes the playground for dozens of deceased players, including the infamous Shoeless Joe Jackson who was banned from the game for allegedly throwing the 1919 World Series while playing for the Chicago White Sox.

Critics of the movie said it was too sappy and melodramatic but any boy who ever played catch with his dad knows differently. The critics notwithstanding, "Field of Dreams" was nominated for three Academy Awards in 1990, including Best Adapted Screenplay of Kinsella's book.

A year or two later, when I found out that the owners of the property in Iowa had decided to leave the field in tact in hopes of making it a tourist destination, I did my part to help the cause. My wife and I made the pilgrimage to Dyersville twice. We played catch in the outfield, sat on the bleachers down the first base line and, of course, made a slow disappearing act into the cornfield, ala Shoeless Joe and James Earl Jones.

In February of 1995 when I learned that Kinsella was to appear at Macalester College for readings from his new anthology of baseball short stories entitled "The Dixie Cornbelt League," I was among the first in line to buy a ticket.

What a disappointment. The author seemed bored to death to be in Minnesota and his readings were at best underwhelming. He did seem very interested, however, in selling books, and despite my disillusionment, I had to have one. Kinsella didn't really acknowledge me in the buying line but he did scrawl "To Pat: Go the Distance" on the title page. At least the entire night wasn't a bust.

At the time I was writing a weekly sports column for this paper, so I relayed my less-than-favorable review of the evening at Macalester the following week. What was Kinsella going to do, sue me?

A week or so passed and I got a letter from a former Farmington resident and then current subscriber named Norm Lubke who was living in southern California. Lubke said he hoped I didn't mind that he had shared that column with Kinsella over dinner. Seems the Lubkes and the Kinsellas were close personal friends. Uh-oh.

Lubke said that Kinsella felt badly that I had a bad experience at Macalester and he would be sending me some token that would hopefully make up for my disappointment. Right, I thought, and Shoeless Joe really does spend his summers living in an Iowa cornfield.

But lo and behold, a box soon arrived from California containing a Kinsella-autographed, pin-striped "Field of Dreams" hat. I didn't know whether to be thrilled or embarrassed. I guess I felt a little of each.

I've never worn the hat out of the house. It sits down in my little writing cubby hole in the basement and serves as a good lesson not to judge a book, or its author, by its cover.

Rest in Peace, Bill Kinsella. And thanks again for the hat...and the lesson.