Retirement gives one way too much time to think, and when it comes to mental gymnastics the subject invariably winds its way around to money. How much do we I need? How much do we have? What can we do to make sure we have more money than days left at the end of the month?

Not long ago, I decided to do an analysis to see just where our ship of dreams might be taking on unwanted water. Turns out the biggest waves comes from an unlikely source, insurance.

Yep. Those companies with commercials that trot out mayhem, good hands, Flo, Aaron Rodgers and a gecko with a British accent have their hands around our financial necks so tightly, we can barely breathe.

When combined, our various forms of overall safety net "investments" rank atop our financial pain rankings, ahead of mortgage payments, food, utilities, travel, entertainment and other ongoing expenses.

Some of the specifics on our long list of insurance costs aren't all that surprising. Health coverage seems to be an area where one needs to have a little back-up. Medicare and a supplemental policy take care of the former for yours truly and a so-called "regular" policy covers my younger partner.

Next in the pecking order comes our home, where the mortgage company requires protection from everything from a tornado to an infestation of locusts.

Not far behind comes auto coverage, as the state of Minnesota doesn't look too kindly on drivers not armed with an active insurance card in their glove box.

The hard thing to swallow about these three policies is that due to good health, good fortune and a keen ability to dodge the thousands of distracted drivers out there (so far), we have little or nothing in claims to show for our premiums.

If our insurance budget stopped at the "Big Three", the bank balance would no doubt seem a little more comfortable but, alas, such is not the case. The rest of the line items, though probably considered discretionary by some, are regular debits in our ledger.

At the top of that list is life insurance. Once a year we each cough up a sizeable sum to insure that should either of us make it onto the obituary page before our time, the survivor is left with a little extra financial security. We don't especially want to file a claim on that policy.

Another area of coverage for which neither of us is too excited about submitting a claim is that of Long Term Care (LTC). It comes with a lofty price tag but helps pay nursing home costs should we ever need them. Minnesota's annual price tag of $80,000 for such care is a prime motivator for that one.

The aforementioned five policies do most of the financial damage but by no means make up the complete list. There's also dental insurance, which hopefully will help keep us from having wooden teeth by the time we're 75. So far, so good.

Then there's the monthly fee for a home services plan with a utility company that covers maintenance and repairs for everything from the refrigerator and stove to my portable eight-track player (just seeing if you were still paying attention).

We also pay a monthly fee to a satellite television provider so we won't be charged for a service call and a like contribution to the phone company should we lose or damage our cellular devices. That one will eventually pay dividends; it's just a matter of time.

Back in Catholic elementary school, the nuns used to preach that as long as one had adequate food, shelter and clothing one could get by quite nicely in this world. Obviously, the good sisters didn't foot the bill for their own insurance.