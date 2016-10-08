Deanna Weniger: Fire up the grill, I just heard gunshots

You gotta love small towns. I mean that sincerely, of course, having been a resident of a few small towns in my lifetime.

I've also lived in some big towns, which makes me appreciate small towns even more.

The squirrel shooting incident in Farmington a couple of weeks ago reminded me of another "shooting" incident I survived in another small town.

My husband and I had just moved to St. Clair, Michigan, straight from Greenville, South Carolina. In Greenville, we rented a house that was just barely on the right side of the proverbial tracks.

Our side of the street seemed calm, organized, and civil. But the neighborhood on the other side of the street was another story.

Not too many weeks into living there, we began to rethink our choice of putting the master bedroom in the front of the house where a large window looked out across the street to the dark side.

Late at night, we would hear screaming and yelling, police sirens and sometimes what sounded like gunshots.

We scrunched down lower in our bed, trying to get below the window line in case a stray bullet should happen to find our window.

I even got mugged (well, technically "strong-armed) while out walking one day. After that, I never walked anywhere without mace and a big dog.

Big cities have a way of putting you on edge. There are just too many strangers.

Contrast that to our first few weeks in St. Clair. One evening we heard what sounded like gunshots outside. Our first impulse was to shut off the lights and lay on the floor.

But, then, we noticed that people were outside in the street. What were they thinking?! Didn't they know they could be shot?

Out of curiosity, my husband crept outside to see about the ruckus.

The neighbors had come out of their homes and were talking about the noise. "Did that sound like gunfire to you?" "Nah, had to be fireworks."

A police officer joined them. He didn't know either. And he didn't seem too concerned. With a cooler and a hotdish, it could have been a block party.

I got used to the calm of the small town and forgot about my initial concerns until one night, when I noticed neighbors moving in across the street.

It was dark, and I went over with a plate of cookies.

Turns out the new neighbor had been a cop in Detroit. He looked alarmed (and possibly armed) at my unannounced presence.

"What do you want?" he demanded. "Who are you?"

I stood there awkwardly, surprised by his demeanor. Tentatively, I held up my offering of pink-frosted cookies.

"Um, well, welcome to the neighborhood," I said weakly.

He looked through the closed screen door at me, then behind me and to the left and right of me. He must have though I was bait for some sort of thug trap.

He managed a thank you, opened the door just wide enough to accept the plate and and then retreated into the safety of his house.

Give him time, I thought. He'll get used to it. Small towns are the best.