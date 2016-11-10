Deanna Weniger: Six survival tips for home parties

Women, who may turn down these invitations in April, fall for them in October because why not get all of your Christmas shopping done in one night?

Here are some tips on how to survive the next few months of home parties.

1. Be a friend. These companies understand the female psyche. Women don't want to let their friends down. Women also know if they go to yours, you have to come to theirs. Just go. There's free food and prizes.

2. Beware of the prizes. The saleswoman isn't just there to sell products, she's there to book parties. They love to pass around a basket of prizes with little notes inside. Supposedly, these notes will give you free things. Don't believe it. They all say, "I, the undersigned, do hereby vow in front of this company that I will host a party at my house this month on pain of death (or at least serious browbeating) if I refuse." A bauble is not worth the hassle of a party. If you want to book a party, book a party. But it's no fun getting tricked into doing it.

3. Buy something. Once again, these companies know how women think. How can I sit there and eat free food, knowing my friend worked like crazy to clean her house and invite people over, and then I refuse to buy anything? I can't! She's counting on you to buy so she'll get the free things she was promised. Just look at her sad eyes. She was tricked into having this party. The least you could do is buy something.

4. Enjoy the fellowship. I like to go to these things pretending it's just a bunch of friends getting together for coffee. Of course, I often talk and laugh all the way through the presentation, because I forget the salesperson is there. She does not appreciate my fantasy.

5. Keep your comments to yourself. I have a pretty sarcastic conversation running through my head at these parties, especially when the saleswoman is gushing over how unique her product is and how I can't possibly live without it. Unique! Have you met Google? I can get any of these products online for a fraction of the price you're asking! And don't get me started on my skepticism about the miraculous properties of essential oil. But the party is not the place to voice your doubts. Wait until you get home. My husband gets an earful after every party.

6. Buy something, but don't buy the sale's pitch. These companies love to make it appear as if you'll be saving a ton of money if you buy in bulk. You know you don't need this stuff. Just buy something small. My husband will ask what I bought, and I'll proudly show him my receipt for a $38 measuring cup. It was the cheapest thing in the catalog.

So far my family is getting a tiny bottle of peppermint oil, a teaspoon, a measuring cup and a tiny lunch bag for Christmas! It's the price tag that counts, right?