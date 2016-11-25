Pat Rupp: Odds are political polling is a bad bet

New poll numbers seemed to appear daily showing opposite results from one conducted the previous day. If the numbers favored your candidate, they were deemed accurate; ones that did not were labeled as bogus and biased. If you didn't like today's results, just hold on. There was always tomorrow.

To get a better picture of the pre-election polling trail, I googled my way to the venerable Gallup Organization website to see just how accurate its results were in predicting the eventual outcome of the election.

Turns out not very. A look back over the past several months of polling leading up to Nov. 8 left me scratching my ever-balding head.

While most of the data directly involved the Donald Trump-Hillary Clinton bloodbath of a campaign, the most recent entry was that of current president Barack Obama's 57 percent job approval rating as he winds down his two-term run in the White House.

That number is the highest in the last year of a presidential term since Bill Clinton left office in 2000 and the exact same rating as Ronald Reagan owned when he rode off into the California sunset in 1988.

Pretty impressive numbers but some that beg the question: If Hillary Clinton only offered a third term of Barack Obama, as her opponents often charged, how did she manage to lose so badly?

Speaking directly to the Trump-Clinton election, the candidates entered the final weeks of the campaign with the highest "unfavorable" ratings in polling history — 61 percent of respondents didn't think much of Trump while 52 percent gave Clinton two thumbs down.

Not much of a choice, but still, the answer to this question remains elusive: How does a candidate whom six out of 10 people deem "unfavorable" coast to such a surprisingly easy win?

An even wider disparity existed in respondents' opinions as to which candidate had more "presidential qualities." Clinton won that battle by a robust 51 to 32 percent. Again, how does that explain the final result?

The Gallup polls further showed that Clinton "won" all three of the combative presidential debates by a comfortable margin. Need I ask the question again?

For over a year, Gallup and others unearthed all of these disparate tidbits about what Americans were thinking about their current and would-be future presidents, but in the end, their results didn't tell us squat. They provided many more questions than answers and frankly, were a lot less reliable than last week's Las Vegas betting line on National Football League games.

Gallup has been conducting presidential polling since Franklin Roosevelt defeated Alf Landon in 1936, but based on the 2016 results it just may be time to put the practice out to pasture.

Throw it on the political scrap heap with the "I Like Ike" buttons and those ridiculous conventioneer straw hats with the red, white and blue bands.

We out here in Voterland don't need any more inaccurate, contradicting and confusing poll numbers to worry about. We already have tomorrow's varying weather forecasts to decipher.