Pat Rupp: A good education? It's a practical matter

Despite that commonality, however, little exists in the way of consensus as to what constitutes a quality K-12 education.

This subject came to mind after a meeting of fellow greybeards the other day and got me thinking about what kind of education I've had and how well it prepared me for future years. Further, it prompted thoughts as to how the current system might be improved for today's students.

The first eight years of my education took place at a Catholic school run by nuns of the Franciscan Order. I'm not sure but I think Franciscan is the Latin term for battle-axe.

Other than scarred knuckles and a lingering fear of women in black and white clothing, I have no complaints about the education received there. The stress was on the four R's: readin', ritin' 'rithmetic and religion.

Special emphasis was placed on memorization. If there was a significant history date to remember, we knew it. If there was an important name in the bible, it was forever etched in our brains. We didn't have a science lab or a gymnasium for physical education, but otherwise everything seemed adequate.

Public high school brought more of the same with no religion, better facilities and freedom from physical retribution for not knowing a correct answer. The same emphasis on basic subjects and memorization prevailed. Science and math classes became more difficult as the years passed, but thankfully sports brought some needed relief.

All in all, the first 12 years of my schooling got the job done. It led to a teaching degree, graduate degrees in school counseling and administration and more than 30 years working in the field of education. Even so, there were so many other practical things that went missing. Stuff I wish I'd known that would have made life easier.

For example, I had to take woodworking in ninth grade, but building a broom holder and a stepstool didn't teach me much about how things work. Knowing the fundamentals of home and automobile maintenance and repair could have saved me thousands of dollars and throbbing headaches.

Then there's the area of exercise and nutrition. In my day, high school physical education consisted mostly of jumping jacks, push-ups and towel snapping. Nothing about the value of lifelong activities like tennis, golf or running/walking.

As for learning the value of proper nutrition, zilch. Only girls took home economics, and I'm guessing those classes were more about baking cookies than anything. No wonder America has an obesity issue.

Dealing with money was also missing from the curriculum. I didn't have a checking account, credit card or monthly budget back then, but when it came time to have them, it would have been nice to have had some preparation. And don't even get me started about retirement planning.

Today's world is way more complex than yesteryear but my hope is that today's schools do a better job of preparing their students to survive in the big, bad adult world. The basics are necessary but so are the practical matters mentioned above — and I didn't even get to the intelligent use of technology and social media.

All of those are more important than being able to recite the opening lines of Lincoln's Gettysburg Address or name all of the state capitals. You can Google those.