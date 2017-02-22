To her credit, Hegland, who went on to play both softball and women's hockey at the University of Minnesota, did try out and make the Tiger boys' team. Not only did she play on the 1993-94 team that qualified for the school's first-ever state tournament, but she also made history by becoming the first — and undoubtedly last — female ever to score a point in the storied state boys' meet.

The younger Heglands-to-be got their chance in the winter of 1995-96 when Farmington fielded its first girls' team under the direction of 1987 FHS alumni Keith Revels. Revels, an Oscar Lubke Award-winner during his playing days, had the benefit of having a few players who learned the game under the guidance of Farmington hockey legend and girls' athletic promoter Louie Schmitz, but for the most part it was learning by doing.

At first, the Tigers played in the hastily thrown together West Metro Conference and in Revels' first couple of seasons success in terms of wins was hard to come by. But by year three of his eventual 12-year run as head coach, the foundation had been set for what arguably has become the most successful athletic program at the school.

During Revels' dozen years behind the Farmington bench, the Tigers won 218 games while losing just 85 and tying 10. In the run, Farmington compiled 10 straight winning seasons, became a perennial power in the Missota Conference and played in three Class A state tournaments. The Tigers finished third at state in 2003 and in 2007 came within an eyelash of claiming the school's first-ever team championship when it lost to Blake 2-1 in the state title game.

Revels stepped aside after that 2007 season and turned the reins of the program over to another Tiger graduate in the person of Jon Holmes, Farmington's 1999 male Athlete of the Year. Holmes had been an assistant boys' coach with Lakeville before taking the Farmington position.

Interestingly, Holmes and Revels not only attended the same high school, they grew up in the same neighborhood, graduated from the same college — University of Minnesota-Duluth — and even lived in the same off-campus apartment there during their respective collegiate days.

Holmes arrived on the scene the year Farmington moved up to Class AA status and the Tigers proved up to the task, placing fourth at the state tournament in 2008. Since then the successes have kept coming.

In 10 seasons at the helm, Holmes' teams have amassed a record of 147-108-16, won a handful of Missota Conference championships and earned two Class AA state tournament berths, including the 2017 tourney that begins this week in St. Paul. All of that has been accomplished while navigating the challenging waters of change in class, A to AA, and conference — Missota to South Suburban.

A contributing factor in the enduring success of the Tiger girls' puck program has been the home-grown element of the coaching staff. Two head coaches in 22 years, both ex-Tigers. This year's staff includes FHS grads Al Jenrich, Casey Preston and a guy named Revels, who got back in the game a couple of years ago after a successful run with the Tiger boys' team. The only assistant lacking a Farmington pedigree is Jason Kohlbeck, and he has been around since the mid-1990s.

Holmes is clear that as long as he is in charge, a strong community connection will continue to be a key component in his program.

"We have made constant efforts to keep the high school and youth programs linked to not only keep players playing, but to really try and make a larger connection to the community using hockey as a vehicle," he said.

All of that Farmington community will be rooting for the Tigers at 6 p.m. Thursday when they face top-ranked Edina at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.