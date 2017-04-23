On Dec. 26, we saw Christmas displays in stores being knocked down and replaced with Valentine's merchandise. Then, on Feb. 15 it was bye-bye to Cupid stuff and and hello to Easter baskets and gobs of candy. We just witnessed on Monday, April 17, a farewell to the Easter Bunny and all his products and a warm welcome to the products of summer. Mother's Day cards joined forces with graduation cards on the greeting card racks. And so goes the rhythm of life. Here's a fun little thought for you. In just three short months, the summer sections of our favorite shopping places will begin to minimize themselves and back-to-school areas will be replacing summer. In five months, Halloween will once again rear its spooky head as we shut down the state fair and get our kids back in the classrooms. And the beat goes on.

I am on the verge of buying a new bike for recreational and exercise purposes. I haven't ridden a bike in years, but I look forward to riding one again. I gave one bike a test ride in the back of the store where I was shopping. It was a fun moment. I definitely am doing this. I just want to wait for Mother Nature to get her temperatures and precipitation under control because once I buy it, I will want to ride it right then and there. The only negative to this purchase is if I'm buying a bike, I need to buy... a riding helmet. I know people who injured themselves riding a bike and suffered brain injuries. I'd just as soon not have that happen, but bike helmets are hideous. No one looks good in one. That's about the only comfort I'll find in wearing one. Misery loves company.

I recently took a vacation from the movie theaters when spring breaks were in session. I've been spoiled, and I don't want to share my theaters with large crowds, especially cell phone using

kids. I saw "Beauty and the Beast" a week after the students were back in school and life, as I had known it, had once again returned to normal.

Plans are revving up for the 100th graduation this June at Rosemount High School, but the real party is late September when the school is sponsoring a full day of celebration with all types of events going on that will culminate in the homecoming football game taking place at 5 p.m. that Saturday in the stadium. The date is Sept 23. Mark your calendars and watch for more news regarding the specifics of the celebration. It promises to be the biggest undertaking RHS has ever attempted, and Rosemount, hopefully, will be alive with former residents who have returned to say "Happy Anniversary" to the school they attended.

Why is it when you find a product you enjoy, the product suddenly disappears from the shelves? Once again, a flavored water I'd grown to enjoy when I was teaching has gone AWOL from the stores where water can be purchased. I used to buy a bottle a day of Blue Mountain Raspberry flavored water. It would often be my bridge from breakfast to lunch. The flavoring was light enough to be pleasant, and it had no aftertaste which was another selling point. Then, one day, it was no longer a choice in our vending machines. I'd miss it for a year or so before running across it at Cub Foods. The bottle had been redesigned, so I assumed that's why I couldn't find it for a year. In the last month, it's gone missing again. I went to the Rosemount store along with two in Eagan. Nothing. I mentioned it finally to a manager. They're going to ask their Pepsi rep about it. Apparently it's a Pepsi product.

At the request of two of my freshmen, now seniors, I met them at Caribou recently. The reason they wanted to meet must remain a secret for now, but they were very cute about what it was they needed from me. In two weeks they'll know if their efforts are successful. I'm rooting for them. It was another reminder how much I miss the students after working with them for 33 years. That part of a former teacher's life will never change. They provide a fuel that's indescribable.

And there you have it. My random thoughts for late April. With one week left in April, who knows what I'll return with next week. Stay tuned. I'm certain it will be exciting stuff!