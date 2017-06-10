Letter: Adoption outlets help make Last Hope successful

Proper credit was given to Petco stores in Apple Valley and Burnsville for hosting pet adoptions for Last Hope. Another important outlet for our animal adoptions is the new Petsmart store in northeast Lakeville at Pilot Knob Road and 160th Street adjacent to the Hy-Vee Store. We have pet adoptions from that Petsmart store from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This Petsmart also keeps several cats for adoption in their store at all times. Another place to adopt a Last Hope cat is at Fleugel's Feed & Elevator on Highway 3 in downtown Rosemount. They keep several of our cats at their store at all times for adoption. Fluegels personnel provide housing, food, water for these cats kept in their store and keep their living quarters clean and complete all of the necessary paperwork to complete adoption of one of these cats. I thank Petsmart, Petco and Fleugal's for serving as adoption outlets for our cats and dogs. We could not be successful without them.

Beverley Orr

Last Hope president