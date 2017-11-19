Skip to main content
Editorial cartoon by Steve Anderson
By
Steve Anderson / cartoonist
on Nov 19, 2017 at 12:00 p.m.
Editorial cartoon by Steve Anderson.
Additional Articles Recommended by Farmington Independent
Tiger girls' swimming and diving sends swimmers to state
Minnesotans tough on Franken incident
Minn. roundup: Deer harvest up 10 percent; Suspect charged in Mall of America knife attack
