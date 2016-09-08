Chuck Brooks: Reflections on five years writing

Welcome back! Summer is behind us; school is underway; Halloween is alive and well in all the stores. What more could you ask for? It was another quick summer. Onward to autumn.

I realized last week that with that week's column, I had begun my fifth year of writing for you. I was momentarily stunned. Where did those five years go? The first three years spoke mostly to the world of education. It was never my intention to bore you with the facts, statistics, the awards and recognitions that went along with that topic. I had always hoped to delve more into the heart and soul of the daily life between teacher and student. When summers rolled around, I strayed from that path to write about any and everything that entered my thoughts.

Last year, I moved into the pot pourri of the topic world full-time. Since I was no longer in the classroom, I thought I'd share with you topics that struck my fancy and hopefully yours; if I failed with that at times, I hope I also succeeded at times as well. Rarely taking a week off this last year, I was surprised I would find a new weekly topic to explore. There were times, most certainly, it came down to deadline time for choosing that topic and getting this written.

I have a weekly deadline of Friday. I've been told at the very latest, I could stretch it to Monday morning. God only knows I've used that option more times than I'm comfortable with but topic creation sometimes is downright difficult. There are certainly points in any year when picking the next subject to play with is easy thanks to the calendar. It seems I never have a problem coming up with ideas during November and December. Any holiday will afford me far more ideas. Special events like the recent State Fair and July 4 will usually save me from drowning in a void of desperation. However, there are times when it's just unnerving as to what I'll choose to write about for my next installment.

Then there's the act of writing. When I was teaching as well as writing this, I found it was helpful to teach writing more effectively to my students because, as I told them, "I fully understand what it is I'm asking you to do." I even shared a column or two with the drafts that preceded them. We always talk about writing, revising, revising and more revising. Kids see that as too much work and choose to simply write one draft and insist it's their best work. Often and sadly, they have at least one parent to support that weak line of thinking.

When I hit those walls where nothing is coming to mind, I told them (because it's exactly what I do) to sit down and simply write. Write anything. Just write. Don't let the empty page, be it screen or paper, intimidate. It's rather remarkable what happens when one simply begins to translate one's thoughts into visual symbols. When I do that, I'll find a topic each and every time. Then, I go that route again and begin to write, not sure where it will lead me. I often find myself writing more than the paper allows for, but I always told my kids, "To have too much is better than not enough. It's easier to delete than it is to create more." That's true too!

When my weekly conversation with you is finished, I send it off to a dear friend who I taught with over 20 years. It's her expertise I trust more than anyone's. She's honest with me, and being a strict grammarian, she catches my screw-ups in that department. Once she gives me the thumbs up, it's off to the boss at the paper. And I feel a sense of accomplishment for another week. And relief!

As I begin this fifth year, I'm thinking I may return to a few education issues this year. I have 33 years of experience to back me up. I have thoughts to share. I think they have merit. They may rub a certain population the wrong way, but I'll take that chance. It won't be my objective to irritate the masses, but I believe there are some sentiments that need to be stated and having taught that long, I believe I have the credibility.

Next week, the topic is an easy one. I know it already as I finalize this week's communication with you. I actually have it written already. It's a column I've been waiting to share with you for months. Next week, it happens. And I am so excited! I'll give you two hints. 'Twas the Night Before Christmas...In Rosemount," and "The Twelve Days BEFORE Christmas...In Rosemount."

That's it. I believe you'll be excited too. You'll have 100 reasons to be. That's my third and final hint. Now, off with you! Ta ta!