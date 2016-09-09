Faith Notes: Feel Free to disturb our Lord

When you walk down a hotel hallway, what do you often see hanging from the doorknobs? Little signs that say, "Do No Disturb" or "Come Back Later." What an accurate description of the attitude of many people toward the claims of Christ and God's promises for us.

Not only on Sunday mornings but every day of the week, Jesus stands before human hearts with His beautiful invitation and gracious promise: "Here I am! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears My voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with them, and he with Me." (Revelation 3:20)

And sadly every hour of the week there are people responding to Christ by pointing at the sign on their hearts "Do Not Disturb" or "Come Back Later."

Sadly, people have become so preoccupied with a thousand other things in life that they intentionally or unintentionally can't be "disturbed" with Jesus right now. Are you one of them?

The good news for all of us is that Jesus isn't brushed off that easily. If any man ever knew that, it was the Roman governor Pontius Pilate. Nothing would have made him happier than to hang up the "Do Not Disturb" sign on his palace door. But Christ was there and Pilate was forced to deal with him. When confronted with Jesus, Pilate asked, "What should I do with Him?"

The Christ of Christmas, the Christ of Good Friday, the Christ of Easter is inescapable. No one can hope to remain "undisturbed" by the Son of God and Savior of the world. He calls from pulpits across this great country. He calls from Christian friends and family. He calls from radios, TV's, podcasts, etc. He calls you from your Bible. In the face of your guilt and pain, He lovingly calls, "Come to Me all you who are heavy burdened and I WILL give you rest."

The truly happy people in the world are those who have been "disturbed" by the Bible's message of sin and judgment, who have been awakened from their spiritual sleep, and who live in the awareness of the limitless love of Jesus.

This Sunday, why not make time and go to church and hear more about it?