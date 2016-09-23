Pat Rupp: The generation gap

The term "generation gap" has probably been around since at least the early 1900s when Americans born from 1880 to 1900 were tabbed the Lost Generation because of the large loss of American lives in World War I.

Each passing generation has earned its own moniker starting with the Interbellum (between wars) Generation and followed in order by The Greatest; The Baby Boomers; The Jones: X; MTV; Y (Millennials) and finally Z. I got this information from the Internet, so, of course, it must be true.

Anyway, the point of today's intellectual discussion is to examine some recently discovered disconnects (gaps) between my generation (Baby Boomers) and those of my offspring, both members of the so-called Generation X.

The subject came about when my 44-year old son informed me that he was going through the interview process for a new job. He had already been through six or seven interviews, mostly by telephone, and had to yet meet with a couple of the new company's clients before any final decision would be made.

It wasn't the marathon interview process that got my attention, however, but rather the fact that if the change comes about, it would be his third move in the past four years. To this aging Baby Boomer, that seems like a lot of change in a short period of time.

"Times have changed," I was informed. "Nobody is assured of the same job for a lifetime anymore. I wasn't looking for this. A headhunter contacted me... You have to look out for you and your family and roll with it... Look at my sister."

He's correct, of course, as his sister has worked in sales for a number of technology-related companies in Minnesota, California and Colorado since she graduated from college in 1992 and still always has an eye out for a better deal whether it involves money, benefits or working conditions.

The gap, or abyss in this case, between their work philosophy and their father's couldn't be much wider. After coming to Minnesota in 1973 after a four-year stint in the Air Force, I held exactly two full-time jobs until my retirement in 2006, a three-year run as a counselor and coach at Farmington High School and 29 years as an educational administrator at the Minnesota Department of Education.

And it wasn't just in employment that this Boomer erred on the side of stability. In 1985 I took a part-time as a sports reporter for this paper, covering Farmington High School athletics. I stuck at it for 22 years and tacked on seven more performing the same task for two other employers after that. On the side I was the public address announcer for Tiger football for an even 30 years.

Even though I haven't lived in Farmington in nearly a quarter of a century, I return at least twice a year to the Dental Health Center to have Jon Falkowski tend to my choppers. Two generations of Pedersens at Pedersen Auto Shop have kept my cars, almost all the same make and model by the way, in tip-top shape since the 1970s. When Joe Emond, my family physician for more than 25 years, retired several years ago, I was depressed for weeks. Anyone catching a trend here?

My constancy and comfortability are as foreign as truth on the presidential campaign trail to my Gen-X children. Even in their now almost middle-age years, they feel they will probably still see more job changes and/or geographical down the road.

Both will make a zillion times more money that their Dad during his career but neither has a defined pension plan nor will likely reap the kind of Social Security benefits that their father now enjoys.

It makes me dizzy just thinking about it. All in all, it's good to be a Boomer.