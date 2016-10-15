Pat Rupp: The greatest story barely told

The guts of the law reads as follows: "No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance."

Shortly after Title IX's enactment in 1972, Farmington High School began offering interscholastic athletics to female students. In the beginning, there were programs in tennis, basketball, volleyball, and track, and soon after followed softball, cross country and golf. Over the years, hockey, swimming, dance and most recently lacrosse were added to the mix.

This brief history of the evolution of women's sports, both nationally and locally, came to mind last Wednesday morning as I scanned the sports section of the Minneapolis StarTribune.

Four stories adorned the first page, one each on Vikings football, Gopher Football, Gopher men's basketball and Minnesota Timberwolves young phenom Karl Anthony Towns.

Pages two and three were pretty much packed with Vikings news, mostly from its Monday night game played two nights ago. There were also a couple of three to four-paragraph blurbs from around the sports world but none in much detail.

The next two pages featured a bit of baseball news, including a synopsis of the previous night's American League Wild Card game, more Gopher football and basketball and a continuation of the Towns' piece. The final three pages consisted of one full page on the Minnesota Wild, the daily scoreboard and an Outdoors page.

Buried deep on page two was an eight-sentence story about the Los Angeles Sparks win over the Chicago Sky, that further informed readers the Sparks would play in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) finals against the Minnesota Lynx. Other than that short article, the only other mention of the five-game championship series was a canned schedule of the dates and times for the games.

Now I'm not saying that stories about the surprising success of the Vikings, the latest Gopher football collapse and the discussion of a Gopher basketball program coming off one of its worst seasons in history don't belong in the sports section, but, hey, how about a little Title IX-like love for the women.

For the record, the Lynx have won three of the last five WNBA titles and this year marks the fifth time in six seasons they have made it to the finals. That's Michael Jordan-like success by any measure. If a Minnesota men's team had that kind of a record, it would be the sports news of the decade.

Coach Cheryl Reeve was just named WNBA Coach of the Year for a second time. Center Sylvia Fowles won the Defensive Player of the Year Award and Maya Moore, maybe the best player in the game, is a lock for the all-WNBA first-team. The Lynx feature five Olympians, including Lindsay Whalen, who local fans with long memories will remember playing several high school games here when her team from Hutchinson paid regular visits to the Tiger gym.

The Lynx play an entertaining, up-tempo style of basketball that stresses teamwork and, of course, winning. The players all seem to be solid citizens and have a strong record of contributing to the Twin Cities community. In other words, there's a lot to write about.

If the Vikings continue their early season success, who knows? They might make it to the Super Bowl for the fifth time in their 55-year history. If they do, that would match what the Lynx have accomplished over the past six seasons.

The feminist movement has often used the phrase "You've come a long way, baby" in its literature, but in the coverage of women's athletics, well, maybe not so much. Someone alert the media.