Pat Rupp: A good reason to vote early

One of the clearest memories of that autumn was following the political shenanigans in the Lone Star State. For this naïve, small-town Iowa boy, it was like being thrown into another universe.

In a state that then allowed its citizens to drink and drive (as long as they weren't drunk, of course) and featured a gun shop on every corner, it shouldn't have been shocking to see how Texans conducted the political process. But it most definitely was.

Televised political spots consisted almost entirely of character assassinations. One featured a state representative hopeful named Nolan challenging his opponent to actual fisticuffs in sort of "High Noon" scenario. Print and radio ads were just as inflammatory. Welcome to the wild, wild west.

The memories of those bare-knuckled political brawls came back vividly last Sunday night as my spouse and I watched what tried to pass itself off as a presidential debate between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump.

The 90-minute skirmish was supposed to be a town hall event, with moderators Anderson Cooper and Martha Raddatz and undecided audience members conversing with the candidates on the critical issues of the day. Oh, wouldn't that have been nice.

Trump set the tone for the debate with an afternoon press conference featuring three former alleged sexual abuse victims of Clinton's husband Bill. It was just the beginning of the race to the gutter.

The candidates entered the stage from opposite directions, tried to look each other in the eye and then opted not to shake hands before going to their respective corners. For a brief moment, I thought aliens had taken over my television or I had accidentally ordered a World Wrestling Entertainment pay-per-view event.

Trump started the festivities with an unenthusiastic apology for a recently released video in which he made lewd and disparaging remarks about women and bragged of his sexual conquests. From there things went south in a hurry.

The candidates lambasted each other's characters with abandon. Donald said if he is elected president he will investigate Clinton and put her in jail. Hillary said Trump's temperament and lack of judgment were disqualifiers for the office.

Hillary talked of her opponent's apparent lack of paying federal income taxes for the past couple of decades and Donald countered with attacks on Clinton's use of a private e-mail server while Secretary of State. Occasionally, a substantive issue arose only to be squelched by snide remarks from one of the participants.

They rudely interrupted each other (and the moderators) and mostly dodged the few meaningful questions offered by the audience. Tit for tat and tat for tit with barely a mention of policy. Re-runs of "Matlock" would have been a better investment of our time.

After the pundits had their post-debate say, we turned off the tube and made a solemn vow to each other not to punish ourselves further by watching the third and final debate scheduled for last night. It was no doubt more of the same old, same old. Old-time Texas politics played out on a national stage.

An article in the paper this morning noted we Americans are voting early in record numbers this year. It's not surprising. The sooner we can wash this ugly mess off our hands, the sooner we can start ignoring the final weeks of the race to the bottom.