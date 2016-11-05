Pat Rupp: Newspapers and the Match Game

Most require detailed personal information which a computer matches with others who have like interests. Some cater to business professionals only, others to exclusively farmers. Still more try to match individuals with similar spiritual, recreational or social needs. The possibilities seem endless.

As an alternative, I came up with a competing theory that says for a certain segment of the population there is a much easier way of determining compatibility of folks looking to hook up. Best of all, this dating advice is offered here free of charge. Other than the price of this edition of the paper, it won't cost readers a dime.

One caveat — those in the audience who do not read the daily paper (in hand or online), in most cases either the Minneapolis StarTribune or St. Paul Pioneer Press, move on to other parts of this week's paper. This does not apply to you.

For the news-enlightened out there, however, all you have to do to come up with a solid dating match is jot down the order in which you read the daily news. The two Twin Cities dailies feature slightly different labeling of their sections, so I will use the StarTrib as my personal example.

Basically, the StarTrib features five major sections during the work week: Front, Minnesota, Sports, Business and Variety. There are also some special sections and the classifieds, but for purposes of my theory, we'll stick with the Big Five.

Because I am the early riser in my household, I generally get first crack at the news of the day. Not surprisingly, my first stop is the sports section. The previous day's game re-caps, feature stories, columns, and the usual athletic police blotter information are the first things to check off my daily reading list.

Then it's back to the Front section where I can keep abreast of the latest scandals in the presidential race, weather catastrophes, status of international conflicts and other uplifting news. And let's not forget the always enlightening letters to the editor and opinion pages at the end of the section.

After that inspirational experience, it's on to the Minnesota page where the news is generally a little more positive, although a couple of pages are routinely dedicated to criminal activity in the area. The Minnesota section also houses the day's obituaries, which unfortunately are becoming more relevant to me by the day.

Next up is Variety where news of the arts holds court with reviews and previews of current and upcoming movies, theater, music and the like. The comics also appear in Variety and the two daily crossword puzzles on the inside back page provide more than enough mental gymnastics for yours truly.

Last and least in my pecking order comes the Business page, where I can track how quickly my retirement investments are disappearing. Some days that section remains unopened.

So there in five categories rests my personal profile. A sports fanatic yet interested the international, national and local new scenes. A dabbler in the arts not particularly turned on by the business world.

I shared my rankings and my theory with my spouse of 19 years and asked her to map her trip through the daily paper just to prove that people of like reading habits make the most compatible mates.

She gave it careful thought and came back with her choices in this order: Front, Business, Variety, Minnesota and Sports (most days not at all).

Hmmm. Maybe my theory needs a bit more research.