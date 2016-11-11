Pat Rupp: Going on the road again

The destinations each had special significance as my spouse once completed a student teaching experience in Albuquerque. New Mexico remained one of six states I had never visited. Colorado, meanwhile, is the home of daughter Julie and our first three grandchildren.

The first day consisted of driving, yawning and more driving down I-35 through the semi-barren landscape of southern Minnesota and Iowa and on to our first layover in the college town of Lawrence, Kansas.

The next day's journey was spent entirely within the Kansas borders — a ride that made the previous day's jaunt through Iowa seem downright picturesque. The Kansas Turnpike turned out to be one big toll booth. We donated so much to the Kansas Turnpike Relief Fund that a two-mile stretch of it will be named in our honor.

The second night's stay was in the hamlet of Liberal, which by the looks of the political signs decorating the landscape was anything but. Liberal is also the home of Dorothy of Wizard of Oz fame and her likeness could be seen all over town. No sign of the actual Wizard, however.

Day three we spent slicing across the corners of Oklahoma and Texas and finally making it into New Mexico. The state license plate bears the phrase "Land of Enchantment" and that seems to be no exaggeration.

From the border to Albuquerque, I-40 cut a swath through the rugged but scenic desert parallel to the old Route 66, the iconic highway of 1960's fame. The only blight was a non-stop string of casinos. Apparently, gambling is the No. 1 recreational sport in the state.

Albuquerque is a sprawling city of almost a half a million people dominated by Spanish and Native American culture. We managed to find my wife's old school and living quarters, took a peek at the television home of chemistry teacher turned drug dealer Walter White from the award-winning "Breaking Bad" series, and had a spectacular dinner at the top of the Sandia Mountains.

Before heading north to Santa Fe the following morning, I choked down my fourth consecutive make-it-yourself waffle at the motel in preparation for a reunion with a fellow 1964 graduate from rural Iowa who served as our personal tour guide. Steve showed us the sights and sounds of New Mexico's capital city and took us to one of the best Mexican eateries this side of Juarez.

A day later we headed to Durango, Colorado within striking distance of Mesa Verde National Park, home of the famous cliff dwellings of the southwestern Indian tribes. It's not as popular as Yosemite or Yellowstone but every bit as impressive.

From Mesa Verde our travels took us to Denver and a couple of days with family, the only disappointment there coming in my losing three consecutive games of H-O-R-S-E to 12-year-old grandson Charlie on the neighborhood basketball court. Oh, well.

After two days of spoiling the grandchildren, it was back on the road for the two-day trip home. Our final night was spent in York, Nebraska, a berg of 7,000 an hour west of Lincoln.

There we learned a valuable lesson: Beware of restaurant advice from the local innkeeper. She directed us to a local bistro called "Chances R." Chances were we would have been better off fasting.

Day 10 found us back in Minnesota, a little car-lagged and waffle-logged but the marriage still intact despite living in each other's shadow for a non-stop week and a half.

We celebrated our return by clicking our heels together and repeating Liberal, Kansas favorite daughter's famous words: "There's no place like home. There's no place like home."

And immediately agreed to start a crash diet.