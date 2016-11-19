Pat Rupp: How Sophi made me a cat person

I didn't care much for dogs either, mainly because I still have nightmares from the time a big German Shepherd knocked an ice cream cone out of my hand as I walked home from elementary school.

Cats, well, they were not much better. My mother despised them with a passion, regaling us with all of the havoc they used to raise on the farm. Felines also seemed rather sneaky and were forever coming around and harassing birds at our back yard feeder.

Little wonder that I was a bit perplexed when somewhere late in 1998, my spouse of less than a year suggested we consider adopting a cat.

Of course, I came up with myriad excuses why not to do such a crazy thing. Where would he/she spend its time? What about when we were not home? How about all of the costs for food, shelter and shots?

Not surprisingly, my partner, a long-time pet owner, had retorts to all of those concerns, and we started making regular scouting trips to a nearby shelter.

Finally, after months of unsuccessfully auditioning felines of all shapes, sizes and colors, we found one that not only met all of our specifications but also seemed to have a genuine affinity for my spouse. Done deal.

Her name was Sophia, a year-and-a half old, short haired gray beauty with a distinctive white bib that even a non-cat lover had to appreciate.

Her first night with us was a doozy as she had to be given a flea bath to combat a recurring problem. It was like a scene out of the Keystone Kops, and by the time it was over, neither the cat nor her new owners were very sure the right choice had been made.

After the bath, we "locked" her in the basement so she would at least get used to her new digs while we got a well-deserved good night's sleep. That idea lasted about an hour, and soon she was up in our bed wrapped around my wife's head while I slept with one eye open hoping not to be attacked in the dark.

We changed her name from Sophia to Sophi so she would feel more part of her new home and gradually we grew into a family...with me playing the black sheep. Sophi was protective of her new mother and went to great lengths to prove it. Like lurking behind a door and swatting at me with her clawless paw every time I would walk by.

But over the years, Sophi and I became pretty good friends. She would wake me up every morning to remind me it was her breakfast time, a welcome intrusion. She sat on my lap until all feeling left the lower body.

Not a lot of days pass that I don't think about her adventures. The acupuncture treatments at the University of Minnesota; her intense fear of thunder and her wonder at airplanes overhead. Her little squeak when bounding onto the bed. Harmless swats at grandkids who got too close. And, of course, the agonizing trips to the vet in that claustrophobic carrier.

My partner handled every one of those trips, save the last one. A year ago this week she was tending to her mother's health needs in Florida when Sophi, then 19 years young and suffering from advanced kidney disease, started acted strangely.

I called the emergency clinic, took her in and learned nothing could be done to prevent the inevitable. Less than an hour later she was gone. I couldn't stop crying.

Our year of mourning has now passed and we're starting to talk of another adoption. I think it would be good therapy for us and hopefully good for our new feline family member as well.

He or she should realize from the start, however, that there are some pretty big paws to fill. There will always be but one Sophi.