Pat Rupp: Trip to the People's Stadium a long day's journey

I couldn't help but think of that moment when I recently made my first visit to the new sports cathedral in downtown Minneapolis otherwise known as U.S. Bank Stadium. If Dad had been along he might have offered that this edifice would hold a lot of barns.

The alleged purpose of the visit was to take in a day of prep football in the form of five semifinal games of the 2016 state tournament, but in actuality, the goal was to get a cheap glimpse of the Minnesota Vikings' new playground.

Other options to see the facility were limited. My companions and I could have dug deep into our retired pockets and bought tickets to a Vikings game for the privilege of having beer spilled on us while dining on $7 bratwursts and $6 sodas, but that didn't have much appeal.

Neither did forking over $19 for a guided tour or attending a Monster Car rally or rock concert. So the $14 fee to see some good high school football was a major bargain.

Two of my wiser compadres came to the stadium by light rail via the Mall of America. My partner for the day and I, however, arrived about noon the old fashioned way and felt good about finding a nice parking place across the street from the action.

Well, that wasn't quite true. Across the street was geographically correct, but as it turned out the ticket office was a marathon walk to the north side of the building and the entry gate was back about half as far.

Once ticketed, my partner's jacket zipper, or some other unknown object, made the metal detector light up like Las Vegas at midnight. The trip had early signs of disaster.

Indoors, however, things immediately got better. The end zone view of the field was pretty amazing, especially if you like the color purple. By the looks of the purple seats, purple trim, purple (and gold) murals and purple just about everything else in sight, little doubt remained about who owned the place.

We knew the other two members of our group were sitting in the visitors' section, so we called them and headed for a rendezvous. Or at least tried to.

Seems we couldn't get where we wanted to go from there. We weaved in and out of corridors, went up and down stairs and escalators and finally, quite by accident, found the other two members of our foursome.

Once united, we made our way to the 45-yard line where we plopped ourselves down in the cushy, first-come, first served seats. The same seats for one Vikings game go for around $350 apiece, so no complaints there. Flanked by mountain-sized video boards, it was almost as good as watching at home.

We made it through the better part of three entertaining games. The best was the Class 4A contest won 34-30 by Winona over Rocori. It was marred by what seemed like two dozen turnovers and a handful of questionable officiating calls, but it wasn't decided until the final minute.

About 6:30 p.m., we decided we'd had enough and it was time to head home. We could see where we wanted to exit, but again couldn't seem to find a route to get there. We asked three different stadium workers for help and two of them couldn't have found Minneapolis with a flashlight and a map.

Finally, one kind and slightly amused employee rescued us from the Purple Corn Maze and got us outside where the first night of real winter awaited.

All in all, the trip to the People's Stadium was a success. It is truly an amazing structure even though once inside the odds of getting out are only about 50-50.

But, hey, what should one expect for $1.2 billion. You can't have everything.