I'm currently in full-on, shoulder-to-the-wheel pushing mode, but my solid rock of a stubborn student won't budge.

What's a driven, goal-oriented tiger mom to do? And how did she end up with a child who does not know what he wants to do? How can he not know? I've had his whole life planned out in my head from birth.

Now, don't rush to judgment. All I mean by that, is that he will grow up, fly away and come back with armloads of grandchildren one day. So, we've almost completed stage one. And now, with stage two imminently approaching, I'm throwing college literature, armed forces literature and trade school literature at him shouting, "Fly, birdie, fly!"

And he's suddenly become a philosopher, brushing the pile of paper away and asking, "Why should I?"

Well, because it's stage two, duh. It is the order of things.

But he's always been the type to question the norm. Not me. I like the norm. It's structured. It's safe. It makes sense. Stages one, two and three are consecutive. They're cumulative. They could even be alphabetical: Grow, Leave, Return.

The newsfeed since the election of melting, sobbing, crayon-holding snowflakes and the spectre of the 38-year-old gamer living in my basement and still on my health insurance, have only motivated me to push harder.

I turn to my friends for support. Some of them shrug their shoulders. They're going through the same thing. Others shrug their shoulders because their children are on the fast track to doctorhood and shrugging is more polite than bragging.

My husband says I'm making much ado about nothing. To which I say, "Et tu Brute? Are you saying my midsummer night's dream is turning into a tempest in a teapot?"

Never go up against an English minor with Shakespeare references or she just might go all Richard III on you.

He may be right, though. I remember having a freak-out episode years ago when I was afraid our son would never be potty trained.

Later, I worried he would never learn to ride a bike. And not too long ago, I worried he would never get his driver's license. Somehow we made it through all of those milestones.

Some of the advice you get, though, at this season of life is conflicting. Someone suggested that maybe I've made the nest too comfortable.

What does that mean? That I should have served bread and water instead of hotdish and had him sleep on a cold hard bed in the garage instead of tucking him in with herbal tea and a story. OK, that last part sounds a bit coddling, but I stopped doing that a few years ago. You know, about the time YouTube became more interesting than mom reading Shakespeare.

I'm sure my stubborn horse will eventually find his Pegasus wings and soar.

In the meantime, I probably don't like being the pusher, because there's a part of me that doesn't want him to go.

Ah, parting is such sweet sorrow.