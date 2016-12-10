Pat Rupp: Ghosts of Christmas trees (and nuts) past

There will be pines, firs and spruces of all shapes and heights. Some will smell heavenly. Some will be lauded by the sales clerk for not shedding their needles (ha!). All will cost the rough equivalent of a mortgage payment.

After years of therapy, I have finally grown to accept the selection and purchase of a Christmas tree as part of the holiday tradition. Sometimes it has even been enjoyable. Considering my history with the Christmas tree, however, it's a wonder we even bother to get one.

For 40 years, my late father managed one of the chain nursery and garden stores in the state of Iowa. Not surprisingly, my mother, sisters and I were convenient, if not always willing, laborers at what we affectionately referred to as "the store."

The busiest time of the year at the store came in the spring but by far the second most hectic occurred between Thanksgiving and Christmas when it seemed the whole family lived in the place from dusk to dawn. I swear we had our home mail forwarded there because that's where we spent most of our time.

Some of the holiday tasks at the store were tolerable, but two that still haunt me are bagging and selling the holiday nut selections and helping customers pick out their Christmas tree.

As for the nuts, we offered seven different in-the-shell varieties: peanuts (the cheapest), filberts, almonds, pecans, Brazil, walnuts and the people's choice: mixed.

The goods arrived in unwieldy 60- to 80-pound burlap bags from which we peons meticulously divided the contents into one- and two-pound paper sacks for sale. Most of that activity took place in a heatless, meat locker of a back room.

But that wasn't necessarily the worst part of nut duty. That came when the Scrooge-like customers demanded a quarter-pound of this and a third-pound of that and then asked if we could put together a bag of mixed but substituting peanuts for almonds and, while we're at it, exclude filberts from the recipe because someone's husband tends to get indigestion after eating them. Bah, Humbug!

As frustrating as the holiday nut trade was to bear, however, it paled in comparison to the slave labor of selling Christmas trees. They arrived via semi-trailer truck packed in bundles as flat as my singing voice, and of course, were stored and displayed in the aforementioned icebox of a back room.

The first chore was releasing them from their stringed bondage, banging them on the floor a couple of hundred times, pulling down their branches and hoping they would somehow morph from one dimensional pancakes into 3D beauties. Sometimes it worked, other times not so much.

By far the worst part of the deal, however, was the actual dance with the paying customer. Everyone wanted the elusive perfectly shaped specimen so that meant holding up trees until one's arms went numb.

"Move it just a little to the left." "Spin it around one more time." "If it didn't have that one little bare spot, I'd take it in a minute." "Don't you have something that shape but shorter?" "That's a lot of money for something I'm going to throw away in a couple of weeks." "If the needles fall off, can I get another one for free?"

I relate these tales of Christmas trees past for two reasons: 1) to provide continued personal therapy and 2) to offer some well-meaning advice as the Christmas tree buying season progresses.

Be kind to your over-worked tree salesperson. He/she is cold, tired, likely under-compensated and although probably a good person, does not necessarily give a good rip which side of your tree should face the wall.

In this season of charity, give that tree-holding, bough-bending, hole-filling warrior the best gift of all — a break.