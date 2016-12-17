Pat Rupp: Remembering the Pearl Harbor of our Generation

The 75th recognition of that infamous day occurred last week. Flags flew at half-staff. Newspapers ran stories featuring interviews with some of the rapidly dwindling number of survivors and television newscasts showed grainy black and white film footage of the carnage of that day.

The Pearl Harbor attack and America's response to it comprises one of the most important chapters in our history. It was the defining moment for a generation, one tabbed by iconic newsperson Tom Brokaw in his famous book of the same name "The Greatest Generation."

Watching the wind-whipped, half-raised flags snap to attention outside my volunteer post at a suburban hospital last Wednesday, I couldn't help but ponder what would be my generation's defining moment.

What one day would stick out in the minds of us Baby Boomers? What one event would define our era and prompt conversations beginning with the question "Where we were you on that day?"

It didn't take long to come up with an answer, at least for this Medicare card-carrying senior citizen. Nov. 22, 1963, our day of infamy.

The day was pretty much like any other for this then high school senior at Denison (Iowa) High School. It was a nippy Thursday that figured to consist of the usual drudgery of classes followed by an early season basketball practice and then likely an evening of hanging out with the boys.

My afternoon schedule started with an American history class taught by one Anna Schneller, likeable and knowledgeable, though a bit preachy for my tastes. The subject on this day was, ominously, the Civil War and the presidency of Abraham Lincoln.

Miss Schneller was a few minutes into her lecture (class participation was not yet in vogue) when our principal, William "Knobby" Walsh, came to the door and summoned Miss Schneller into the hall. She returned without comment and resumed her lesson.

Just before the end of the hour, Schneller reported in nonchalant fashion that President Kennedy had been shot in Dallas and had been taken to a nearby hospital. No one said a word.

The buzzer rang to signal the change of classes and 400 high school students eased out into the hallways. The silence was deafening. The only sounds to be heard were sobs and whispers. We had heard of shell-shock experienced by soldiers returning from war. Now we seemed to be experiencing it.

Less than an hour later, school was dismissed. After-school activities were cancelled and we were advised to go home and be with our families. By the time we got there, the rumors had been verified: The young and popular president, the man who presided over our country's so-called Camelot, was dead.

The next several days were a blur. Non-stop news reports on television. The capture of suspected assassin Lee Harvey Oswald. The swearing in of Lyndon Banes Johnson as the 37th president. Oswald's murder by Jack Ruby captured on live television on Sunday morning, the same day Kennedy's body was taken to the Capitol Building where hundreds of thousands of mourners paid their respects.

My life and those of my peers were forever changed by those events, a big chunk of our remaining innocence taken. Life would never again look like an episode of "Leave it to Beaver" or "Father Knows Best."

Conspiracy theories about the assassination hatched by the dozens. The CIA was behind it. Johnson was involved. The Dallas police were complicit. No one, especially the government, could be trusted. The genie was out of the bottle.

Not long after after came Vietnam, Watergate, Kent State and as they say, the rest is history, all to be sorted out by latter day Anna Schnellers.