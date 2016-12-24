Pat Rupp: The whole tooth and nothing but the tooth

When I made the appointment, I was surprised to learn the procedure would take just two hours and would include actually making the crowns on site. No temporaries and wondering if they would end up as part of my dinner one night. No return trip for the finishing touches. Wham, bam and in 120 minutes I'd be good to go.

Dentistry has sure come a long way since my introduction to the science back in the Stone Age of my youth. My personal journey toward some semblance of oral hygiene has come even further.

Going to the dentist back in the 1950s was the equivalent of a trip to the Little Shop of Horrors. I think I've blocked out memories of the early encounters, but I can clearly recall numerous trips to see one Dr. Servoss, my hometown's Butcher of Barcelona.

A few too many stops at the Denison Candy Kitchen, along with too many slabs of baseball card bubble gum resulted in cavities that old Doc Servoss was more than happy to fill. His drill sounded like it could reach the earth's core and when he finished the job, my mouth looked like a Civil War battlefield.

When Servoss advised I would eventually need braces, he explained I would also need to have several teeth extracted. That's when the bloodletting really began. The lasting memory was one of excruciating pain and so much rolled up gauze stuck in my mouth that I looked like a squirrel stocking up for winter.

Thankfully, orthodontics appeared nowhere on Dr. Servoss' credentials, so my dental needs fell to Dr. Hogan who practiced in a town about 30 miles away. Hogan was a tad less of a sadist than Servoss although whenever he tightened those annoying rubber bands, I wanted to wring his neck.

Sadly, once the braces came off, I was too cool to continue wearing the required retainer. Thus the David Letterman-like gap between my two front teeth took root. By the time I got to the Air Force five years later it was a full-blown chasm.

The Air Force provided the watershed, or more aptly bloodshed, moment in my dental history. When I showed up for a required cleaning at the base clinic, the technician assigned to the task took one look, made a contorted face and said he was going to have to call in a dentist before proceeding.

The dentist, a Dr. Dwoskin, informed me that he had rarely seen anything like the inside of my mouth, adding that I had a head start on something called periodontal disease. To show what might be in store, he scraped the gums on one side of my mouth until they bled like, well like a session with Dr. Servoss.

He further recommended twice-daily salt water rinses and something new to my vocabulary, flossing. I was scared straight. I used salt water by the gallon and flossed so often my arms hurt. In six weeks I managed to go from leper to model patient. No more scraping required.

Ever since that humbling experience, I have been a poster child for oral hygiene. Regular brushing; twice-a-year cleanings; periodic exams and x-rays; and prompt attention to any kind of mouth malfunction.

As for my recent crowning experience, it went as advertised. No muss, no fuss, no pain. Two hours in and out and off to breakfast. Quite a contrast to the butcher shop days of yore.

Thankfully, a trip to the dentist is no longer something to avoid. It's convenient, easy, virtually pain-free and the effects are long lasting.

Dr. Falkowski said if my new crowns endure like the old ones, I should need replacements around the year 2036.

I responded that I'd keep that in mind, although I decided not to make an appointment.