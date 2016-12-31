Pat Rupp: Growing older does have its advantages

365 days ago, I reached a milestone that in my daughter's world would be age 30. That's about the time I decided to drop the pretense of getting younger and accept the cold, hard truth that, for better or for worse, I had reached septuagenarian status.

I'm really not interested in being twenty-something again. Too many scars from the first time I traveled those roads. Anyway, I digress.

Now that my driver's license tells me I am yet another year older, I decided to take a closer look at what my 70th year on planet Earth looked like.

First, the good news. I now have eight years of Social Security and pension benefits and five years of Medicare coverage under my belt. It used to be that I had to put in a full-time work week to draw a salary and have health care benefits. Now all I have to do is get out of bed in the morning, go online and check my bank account to make sure the direct deposit system works. Why didn't I think of this earlier?

Not having to go to work every day also provided my spouse and me the opportunity to travel in 2016. In the year just completed we had the good fortune to visit not one, not two, but three areas of the country relatively new to us.

We did the Minnesota snowbird thing in Florida for most of February and March, took a whirlwind tour of New England in the summer and capped it off with a driving excursion to New Mexico and Colorado in October.

On the road trips we got to see such sights as the Kennedy Space Center, The Basketball Hall of Fame, a handful of Ivy League college campuses and Mammoth Cave, Acadia and Mesa Verde National Parks. Sure beats working for a living.

How is time spent when not checking bank balances and gallivanting around the country? Eight hours a week are now spent volunteering at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina.

I started out as a patient escort but now have settled into a job manning an information desk. It's a stimulating position where I get to interact with not only patients, but their friends and family, both in person and over the phone. It also provides me a constant reminder of the importance of good health and how fortunate I am to be able to contribute.

In July, my retirement got even better when I landed this writing gig at the place where I covered Farmington High School sports for 22 years. The column provides a different challenge and a wealth of satisfaction.

The aforementioned pluses to being 70 all take a back seat, however, to having time to know and spend time with grandkids. We have four ranging from 4 to 12 years old. The 4-year-old lives nearby and we have regularly scheduled "sleepovers" enjoyed immensely by all parties. The other three reside in Colorado but we trade visits on a regular basis.

So here I am, near the end of my space and all I can come up with about being 70 years old are positives...and I didn't even get to mention playing golf a couple of times a week during the playable months.

Oh, I guess I could complain about aches and pains I didn't have a year ago, and I've pretty much given up on having my picture appear on the cover of GQ Magazine. But nothing has fallen off or had to be removed so I figure I'm still ahead of the game.

By any measure, year 70 was a rewarding one. Way better than 30. That's something to remember when I punch 71 into the age prompt on the treadmill starting this afternoon. I hope it goes that high.

Happy New Year to all!