Pat Rupp: Going bowling ain't what it used to be

The day usually started with a trip to church followed by a different kind of parade, one my mother and sisters could even enjoy, the telecast of the Rose Bowl Parade from warm and sunny Pasadena, California. Didn't do much for me, but, hey, whatever floats your boat.

But once the football started, well, it was simply a man's world, interrupted only by a catered lunch by Mom and in some years an unscheduled nap by the elder in the house.

If memory serves correctly, the bowl fest started in Florida with the Orange Bowl from Miami and Gator Bowl from Jacksonville. About halfway through those came the Sugar Bowl from New Orleans and the Cotton Bowl from Dallas and then the grand finale, the granddaddy of them all, the Rose Bowl from sunny southern California.

There were actually a couple of other minor bowl games, most played before Jan. 1. The Sun Bowl in El Paso, the Peach Bowl in Atlanta and a couple of others come to mind but were only for the fans of the participating schools. New Year's Day was the real bowl season.

The main point of the bowl games was to determine the national champion. There were no playoffs; the rankings were determined by two polls, one of coaches and one of sportswriters. Suffice it say, New Year's Day was judgment day for college football. Win or shut up, and even if a team won, there was no guarantee of a national championship

Those memories came to mind last week as I labored through the endless list of bowl games already played or scheduled for the 2016-17 bowl season. I could have read "War and Peace" in the time it took for my eyes to make the trip from the Dec. 17 Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl to next week's national championship game.

All told, 41 so-called bowl games filled the schedule. That means 80 (two playoff teams each play two games) of the 128 NCAA Division I schools who field football teams get to play in a postseason game. For the math-challenged, that's 63 percent of the field. Talk about everyone getting a trophy.

Looking more closely at the bowl list, most of old the standbys from yesteryear still exist but they all go by their corporate names these days. There's the Capital One Orange Bowl; the Allstate Sugar Bowl; the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and, of course, who would want to miss the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual.

The poor Gator Bowl has been completely obliterated. It now goes by the catchy title of TaxSlayer Bowl. Also on the bowl list are such roll-off-the-tongue dandies as the Gilden New Mexico Bowl; the AutoNation Cure Bowl; Popeye's Bahamas Bowl; the Dollar General Bowl and the Camping World Independence Bowl.

On the local level, our beloved Minnesota Golden Gophers can hold their heads high knowing that their pleasantly surprising win in San Diego last Tuesday night came in the National Funding Holiday Bowl.

To be fair, the NCAA brass has done a good thing in instituting a national championship playoff system that makes sense. Things are decided on the playing field as they should be.

But still, there is no need for the powers-that-be sponsoring all of these inappropriately named "bowl" games, and perhaps the biggest irony of it all is that on New Year's Day 2017, not one bowl game appeared on the schedule.

Upon further review, the National Football League plays on Sunday and Jan. 1 fell on the Sabbath this year. Everyone knows the NFL owns what used to be church day.

Somewhere my Dad is shaking his head.