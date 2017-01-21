Pat Rupp: FHS has a real home field advantage

Football, the signature fall sport, then held its home contests on the site of Farmington Elementary School, smack dab in the middle of a residential neighborhood. Parking was a free-for-all and the lighting was a bit sketchy. The so-called press box, affectionately called the Crow's Nest, held three people comfortably and could be reached only by a ladder as shaky as Mayberry deputy sheriff Barney Fife.

Surrounding the field was an underwhelming cinder-wannabe of a track that didn't lend itself to the establishment of too many state records. To the northwest of the track and football area sat the baseball field where I had the pleasure of spending my first year coaching the Tigers. My players affectionately called it Cobweb Memorial Stadium.

There was absolutely no drainage, so any rainfall over 12 drops produced flood-like conditions. Fences were non-existent and anything hit into the front yards on Fourth Street was a double. Determining fair and foul balls down the leftfield line was also an adventure. Anything left of the big pine tree was foul.

Boys' basketball was played in the so-called new gym located at the southeast corner of Fifth and Walnut (now the District Instructional Center). To be fair, that venue, although not state of the art, was more than acceptable.

The real basketball relic resided in the east gym, which served as the school cafeteria during the day and hoops home to the seventh, eighth and ninth grade teams after school. The miniature court had more lines than a Manhattan street map, confusing players, officials and fans alike.

Most of the 1973-74 home hockey games (and all practices) were held at Faribault Shattuck Arena. With the passage of the referendum to build Farmington Civic Arena in 1974, that problem ended forever.

When the "new" high school (now Boeckman Middle School) opened for the 1974-75 school year, things changed in many ways. The football field was as good as any in the area save for one thing — monies had not been set aside to add lights to the facility. After several years of bickering, the first game at the new school was played in September of 1980.

The baseball field also moved west to land adjacent to the FAA Center. It was a nice field, but the design was interesting in that leftfield faced west so every fly ball turned into a game of hide-and-seek. Softball fields also dotted the landscape and the track surrounding the football field, even with some drainage issues, was a mega-improvement.

Indoors, the two gyms were decent except for a literal brick west wall a few steps from the sideline. In the mid-1990s three more gyms had to be added, in part to accommodate the expanding number of girls' sports.

Finally, the high school outgrew its building and in 2009 moved westward once again. While there was some question as to how well Farmington would match-up in its new South Suburban Conference home in 2014, there was little doubt its facilities would be representative.

Wrestling has finally gotten its due and now literally has its own gym. The football stadium has an artificial carpet and is regular host to state playoff games. That facility also serves as home to boys' and girls' soccer and lacrosse and has hosted conference track championships.

The gyms are top shelf and the strength and conditioning areas have improved a thousand fold since Earl Wetzel's Chamber of Horrors way back when.

In a perfect world, gymnastics and swimming would their own areas at the high school and it would be nice for varsity tennis meets and baseball games to be played on campus. A hockey arena on site would be a bonus.

But for now Farmington athletes, parents and fans should be proud of the facilities their school has to offer. They've come a long way since the 1970s. Trust me.