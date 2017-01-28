Pat Rupp: What goes up must also come down

It all balances out in the end. Things have a way of evening themselves out. What goes around comes around. What goes up must come down.

I've always thought those so-called pearls of wisdom were a tad overrated, but after a string of real-life incidents recently, I'm beginning to think they offer downright brilliant advice.

It all started with an advertisement in the morning paper, offering huge discounts on loungewear at a major department store. Loungewear around our house is affectionately referred to as "fat pants" in honor of the generous waistband it provides.

Upon arrival at the store, I was amazed at the bargains. Thirty, forty, fifty percent off and more. It was a senior citizen's pot of gold. I eventually decided on a couple pairs of the fashionable Perry Ellis brand that were marked down from $42.50 to an eye-catching $12.95.

Proud of my find, I strutted up to the counter to see if the discount was for real. The clerk scanned the tags and indeed the cost of two pairs of fat pants came to $25.90.

The clerk asked if I had a store card or newspaper pass. I didn't but she did, so the tab further shrunk to $20.71. Then as I fumbled through my wallet for a credit card, I noticed a holiday savings voucher from the store I had received for an earlier purchase.

The clerk scanned the voucher and magically another $15 came off the fat pants purchase. Bottom line: $5.71 for $85 worth of merchandise. I sheepishly paid the tab and smiled all the way to the car.

The same day I had occasion to call our satellite television provider to question an item on a bill. In closing, I asked the representative if I was currently under contract or was I a free agent, eligible to see what other providers had to offer.

He scanned his records and found that indeed I was free as the proverbial bird and further that he had a deal for me I couldn't refuse. "How would you like $40 off your bill for the next 12 months, no strings attached," he said.

I was born at night, but not the previous night, so I peppered him with questions about what "no strings" actually met. Turned out the description was spot on but, wait, there's more. He also threw in two premium channels and a national sports package for six months at no cost and a $5 monthly discount on HBO, a channel to which we already subscribed.

I got the name and ID number of the rep just in case he was quitting his job and sabotaging his employer on the way out the door, but all he promised has so far proved to be true. It was my lucky day.

Fast forward to last Friday. While I saw to a few errands, my well-worn car came down with a bad case of SD, (seatbelt dysfunction). The strap pulled completely out of its socket. Limp as a licorice whip. A trip to a local repair shop produced an arm and a leg estimate to "look at" the problem and an unknown cost to actually fix it. No thanks.

So it was off to the dealership where I sat stewing for a couple of hours while my seat belt was getting its mojo back.

The relief from that fiasco proved to be short-lived, however. Upon arrival at home I was greeted by a garage door control panel that had rebelled against the cold and gone belly up. A visit by a garage service company eventually fixed the problem, but still, way too much drama and expense for one day.

But then it wasn't over. The losing streak of a day continued when our e-mail system started acting strangely. Off to the phone line and yet another game of hurry up and wait.

Like the old song says: "Sometimes you're the windshield; sometimes you're the bug."