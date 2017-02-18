On the holodeck, holograms create a virtual world to help people cope with the rigors of deep space travel.

Imagine the real-world applications.

Millennials could retreat to the holodeck and create a world where Hillary is president and nobody says (or tweets) mean things to anybody anymore and everybody gets a participation award, even if they lose. Virtual utopia.

I am writing to inform you that we (and by we, I mean smart tech people) are getting closer to that holodeck awesomeness every day.

Just last week I was at my brother-in-law's house. He has the latest in virtual reality technology. I strapped on VR goggles, put headphones over my ears and suddenly the basement living room I was in melted away to a Star Trek holodeck. I got so excited, I started walking to the exit to see the ship, when I hit a wall. Literally. I walked into the basement wall.

The VR environment is incredibly realistic, but you still have to remain in a designated square in real life, so you don't hurt yourself. That didn't happen in the holodeck.

The first thing my brother-in-law did was have me walk into an elevator that took me to the top of a skyscraper. When the doors opened, there was a single plank jutting out over the city below. Even though I told myself over and over, "I'm standing on carpet in a living room in a basement," my brain was so fooled by the image, I was afraid to step out on the plank. To make matters worse, once I got up the nerve to inch out there, he added spiders to the program. You try standing still on a plank high above the city when spiders are crawling over you.

My heart was beating so fast. My brain was buying the whole act.

Next, I tried a shooting game. Dinosaurs were coming at me from all directions. I could hear them moving through the brush, growling and breathing. My first instinct was to run, but I had learned from my previous experience with the wall, that running was not an option.

So I used my virtual guns to protect myself, until I ran out of bullets. Then, I literally screamed and jumped, as I was devoured by a velociraptor, all to the great amusement of everyone else in the room who just saw a dork in goggles freaking out in an empty corner.

As fun as these games are, I can't help but compare it to how we first used the internet — looking up trivia and watching cat videos. OK some of us still do that. But, eventually, it will become a useful part of our lives.

Imagine the next generation taking virtual tours of far away places without leaving their desks. They'll be able to float around the space station or walk on the moon and feel as if they are actually there. Which will have to do, I guess, until they invent teleportation.

In the meantime, I'm going to keep shooting dinosaurs, and maybe talk my relatives into putting up padded walls.