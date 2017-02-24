Joe Atkins: Listening, lemurs, and Lebanon Hills

I spent a lot of time listening this past month, mostly to local folks. I know listening may seem like an odd thing for a politician to do. Most politicians these days seem to prefer talking. However, I find that I learn a lot more if I listen rather than spend all my time talking.

From discussions about safety improvements planned for our local roads to cost-effective ways to enhance county services and offerings, I genuinely appreciated the chance to hear the thoughts, concerns and ideas of over 150 local residents this past month. Below are a few highlights.

McAndrews Road improvements. The county is looking at making McAndrews Road safer and smoother by expanding the road to three lanes, with center left turn lanes, between Highway 3 and Pilot Knob. I attended the open house at Rosemount City Hall and was impressed with the turnout and thoughtful input. Construction is planned for the summer of 2018, but there is still time to weigh in. Contact me at Joe.Atkins@co.dakota.mn.us or 651-438-4430, and I will make sure comments reach the right people.

52/42 safety improvements. The county is playing the lead role in much-needed safety improvements at Highway 52 and County Road 42, in partnership with the city of Rosemount and the state. Construction is expected to start this summer.

Downtown Rosemount Plan. There looked to be about 60 people at the meeting I went to at the Steeple Center, hosted by Rosemount Mayor Bill Droste, along with several city council members and staff. The planning for downtown is part of the required update of Rosemount's Comprehensive Plan, which cities must do every 10 years. The city has more information available at www.ci.rosemount.mn.us/comp. While the county board does not control the city's Comprehensive Plan, I wanted to attend the open house because I figure Dakota County and the city of Rosemount ought to work together to accomplish what local residents want to see.

Addition to Lebanon Hills Park being considered. The Jewish Community Center owns Camp Butwin, an 84-acre parcel that lies entirely within Lebanon Hills Park. Discussions are underway between the County and JCC to possibly add this property to the park, rather than seeing it sold for development.

Lemurs and lizards in Lebanon Hills? The new director at the Minnesota Zoo, John Frawley, met with the county board Feb. 10 as part of the county board's ongoing outreach to Dakota County employers and businesses. We heard about employment at the zoo, its business plan for the future, and its $146 million economic impact. Director Frawley is looking for more ways to showcase what the Minnesota Zoo has to offer, including working more closely with Dakota County. Among other ideas, he is considering the possibility of bringing zoo animals to Dakota County parks, providing county residents with a free opportunity to see some of the zoo's most engaging animals.

The ghost of William LeDuc. General William LeDuc, who in 1862 built his historic Hastings home, pursued many grand plans. Unfortunately, LeDuc was not very effective at executing these plans and suffered several setbacks. LeDuc's two daughters, though lesser known than their father, were actually far more successful, mainly because they efficiently executed a straightforward business plan to sell locally-made products. The key to their success was to listen closely and respond to customer demand while keeping their product prices reasonable and production costs modest.

In this spirit, as the county board engages in planning efforts for the rest of 2017, 2018 and beyond, I invite input on what readers think Dakota County should do, not do, do more, do less, or do better. No topic or issue is too large (or small). I can be reached at Joe.Atkins@co.dakota.mn.us or 651-438-4430. I also do surveys on specific topics and issues as part of e-updates I send twice each month. To receive these e-updates and surveys, please email me.

Interestingly, as I toured the LeDuc house recently, the guide explained that some folks say they have heard the ghost of General LeDuc haunting the halls of the historic home. However, in spite of all my listening this month, it was one of the few times I didn't hear a thing.