Pat Rupp: Running the annual doctors' gauntlet

That phrase held especially true for my past dealings with the medical profession. Until my age reached roughly the same number as that of the old records with the big hole in the middle (45s), I avoided trips to see medical pros, well, like the plague.

My simplistic theory said the body was made for a purpose and given enough time it would eventually heal itself. After all, anyone who was running 30 miles a week and keeping his weight down should be the last person to worry about his health care needs.

It seemed like a good system at the time, and it produced satisfactory results until the years and the waistline started to increase while the running miles began to nose-dive. It was about then things started to head south.

First, a long overdue trip to the optometrist resulted in early onset bifocals for eyes that previously had never seen the need for glasses of any kind.

Then periodontics, root canals, crowns, and bridges became part of my new and expanded dental vocabulary. To really top things off, a completely out-of-the blue heart diagnosis led to my first experience with daily medications for blood pressure and cholesterol control. If that wasn't enough to scare a person straight, nothing was.

I finally started listening to my marital partner and began to clean up my questionable dietary act. No longer did I come home from a ball game with fast food on my breath. A modicum of exercise was added to my daily routine and eventually my clothes started to fit reasonably well again. Life was good.

Still, I had to figure out a way of dealing with my aversion to interacting with the previously shunned professions of the medical persuasion. It took a couple of years but a system finally materialized. I would deal with annual visits to the doctor, dentist and optometrist in as short a time period as possible.

Back-to-back-to-back appointments on the same Monday morning would have been my preference but considering how far out one has to make such arrangements these days, I settled for scheduling the three encounters with destiny in a nice, tight two-week window.

The 2017 close encounters of the medical kind took place last month. After years of mostly positive results from my bang-bang-bang medical trifecta, I think I need a new plan.

The first leg of my relay resulted in a good news-bad news report from the eye doctor. No significant change in prescription, but about those cataracts that seem to be developing. Oh, goody!

The next stop was my annual physical, and again it produced a mixed bag of results. Most of the bloodwork numbers were within the recommended parameters, although one warranted a re-test in three months.

On the downside, I didn't exactly ace a balance test and a cursory hearing exam led to an upcoming appointment with an audiologist. It appears the other person in my house may have been right about that one. The good doctor also brightened my day with a reminder about my scheduled 2018 colonoscopy.

Thankfully, the trip to Jon Falkowski's Dental Health Center in Farmington produced nothing in the way of bad news...but then again, a couple months prior I had two crowns replaced at the same clinic.

With the mostly middling reports from my run through my annual rapid-fire doctor's gauntlet, I think next year I'll schedule the visits farther apart — the original warranty on my body has long since expired and I fear too much bad news at one time could be harmful to my health.