Pat Rupp: Comparing the movie-going experience, then and now

When we arrived at our destination, we were taken aback by the size of the place. Twenty-four theaters, leather reclining seats with footrests and a mega-concession stand that served everything from popcorn to Perrier to Pabst Blue Ribbon.

All of that brought back to mind my early experiences with motion picture venues, all quite different from this one in the Jacksonville suburbs.

The rolling hills of western Iowa didn't offer a lot of choices when it came to entertainment options during my formative years. Other than high school sports, the local bowling alley and some less-than-scintillating church-sponsored activities, the pickings were a bit on the slim side — except for the fact our little town of 5,500 people inexplicably had not one, but two, movie theaters.

They went by the names of The Iowa and The Ritz and were located but a half block from each other on Broadway, the major east-west thoroughfare through downtown. Each had a distinct personality and attracted a somewhat different clientele.

The Iowa was the more pedestrian of the two, showing less popular films at night and catering to the younger set on the weekends, especially Saturday afternoons when it featured back-to-back, black-and-white episodes of so-called "serials" that would build their story week after week.

The Ritz did its best to live up to its name, featuring a red, faux satin curtain and offering its patrons a spacious balcony from which they could view what would now be called "first run" films. For the younger set, the balcony was especially useful as a launching pad for all sorts of objects aimed at the poor residents of the first level as well as a semi-private date venue.

The balcony-challenged Iowa didn't have much in the way of concessions, just a couple of coin-operated pop machines that would spit out a wobbly paper cup seconds before shooting out a sticky mix of syrup and water all around but never quite in it.

The Ritz lobby had a door that led directly into the Candy Kitchen, a destination of unlimited sugar and chocolate and outside of which Jack Murphy set up his giant popcorn machine to serve the moviegoers. On Saturday evening, dubbed Egg-and-Daughter Night by my peers, (when farmers brought their eggs and daughters into town), the alluring aroma of the freshly popped corn could be experienced in all corners of Crawford County

The ticket-taker at The Ritz was a woman named Ellen who knew every kid (and their parents) in town by face and name and wasn't afraid to lay down the law. Ellen's long memory served us well at times, however, for if one saw a movie on Sunday night and she remembered, one could come back on Monday or Tuesday and see it again for nothing. I don't think that ploy would have worked at the 24-Plex in Florida.

One movie experience from the old days also taught me a lesson that I carried all the way to parenthood. Around the age of I0 I conned my mother into promising that I could go to movie, a western titled "Devil's Canyon" on a certain Saturday night at the Iowa. Unfortunately, a driving snow storm hit town that night.

Undeterred, I played the "you promised" card and finally prevailed in getting my way as Mom's word was always gold. After the incident, she said she would never promise me anything again and she stayed ever true to her word. Now my kids know why they never got an "I promise" from dear old Dad.

It's interesting how as one ages, the events of one's life return occasionally for an enjoyable visit. Kind of like watching an old movie. If only they came with a bag of Jack Murphy's popcorn.