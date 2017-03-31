Pat Rupp: Today's oldies stations are alternative facts

Before getting to the heart of the matter, however, a little background information about my history with music. Even though I was booted out of eighth-grade choir by witchy Sister Everista for not being able to carry a tune in a bushel basket, I loved music, especially the popular Top 40 variety.

When not tuned into a St. Louis Cardinals or Kansas City Athletics baseball game, the boxy radio in my room was dialed to either KWMT in Fort Dodge or KIOA in Des Moines, Iowa, to listen to the latest of that good old rock 'n' roll. At night, the primitive set could even catch the latest tunes from as far away as KOMA in Oklahoma City and WLS in Chicago. Life was good.

My parents, of course, didn't like my taste in music, and they did their best to get me to appreciate the music on their old 78 rpm recordings by the likes of Benny Goodman, Louis Armstrong and the Glenn Miller Orchestra. It didn't work. My music buying addiction started with 45 rpm singles and gradually grew into extended- and long-play albums.

I listened and bought and even went so far as to memorize the individual singers and groups who recorded each song. That information has done me little good over the years save for providing an occasional arcane answer in a trivia contest but, hey, it is quite rewarding just to know that Lonnie Donegan sang the 1961 hit "Does Your Chewing Gum Lose its Flavor on the Bedpost Overnight?"

I'm not sure the day the music died for me, but I think it coincided with my children hitting their teens in the mid-1980s. All of a sudden, the house filled with screeching guitars and unintelligible lyrics. Even the names of the artists, i.e. Megadeth and Twisted Sister, made me cringe.

Fortunately, soon after arrived an alternative for my listening habit, namely a Twin Cities station (KOOL108) that played what it called "golden oldies," music solely from the 1950s and 60s. If I wanted a dose of Elvis, the Beatles or the Beach Boys, all I had to do was turn the FM dial all the way to the right. Life was good again.

Somewhere about the turn of the century, the 21st that is, KOOL started including music from the 70s with some 80s thrown in for good measure. That proved to be a deal breaker for me as a KOOL listener, but I was still able to get my fix when out of town by finding the nearest oldies station in the area.

But even that option disappeared this month here in northern Florida when I researched the availability of oldies radio. At first I thought I'd hit the jackpot when my car radio surfing stopped at 96.9 The Eagle, the home of the oldies in Jacksonville.

The first song I heard was "Take it Easy" by the Eagles so I thought I had hit pay dirt. But, alas, what followed was a string of screechy guitar riffs by artists not exactly household names, at least not in my household.

Then the announcer officially ruined my day with the station's signature tagline: "The Eagle... Jacksonville's home for hits from the 70s, 80s and more."

Sorry, Eagle. That just doesn't fly in my book. Music from the 80s and more cannot be defined in any way, shape or form as oldies. A true oldies station should act like one.

So trash AC/DC and Aerosmith and bring back the Brothers Righteous and Everly from the scrap heap and onto the playlist. Play more of the King and less of Queen. Fire Guns N' Roses and open the Doors. Melt Metallica and trade the Beastie Boys for the Animals. Ground B52's and take Jefferson Airplane out of mothballs.

C'mon, we Boomers know the oldies. We are the oldies.