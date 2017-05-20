Chuck Brooks: Ready to hit the road on new bike

I am not sure why, but my memories of my first bike are connected to Easter. My memory is fairly decent, and I'm pretty sure that one Easter morning, I discovered a bike that the Easter Bunny had brought. I don't, however, remember how old I was, but I believed in Santa until fifth grade, so who knows? In any case, I remember it being an exciting event. I couldn't wait to hop on it and take off down the street. It was the next best thing to driving a car!

Do you remember what was really cool back in the '60s when it came to certain bike equipment? Remember the banana seat with the high handlebars? How cool was that! We loved our banana seats. You weren't cool if you didn't have one. It was all about "popping a wheelie" then. I was too concerned about injury to do much of that, but many of my friends definitely made it their hobby to ride back and forth on the street, popping wheelies and oftentimes landing on their feet as the bike went up from under them.

In our community, spring meant one thing when it came to our bicycles. On a certain spring Saturday, all the kids in town rode their bikes to the police station and stood in line, waiting to fill out a registration form and receive a bike license plate. It was like a badge of pride for us all. Having a license plate on our bike was about as cool as the banana seat. It cost us maybe a dollar each spring to register our bike with the police. They took the serial number off the bike as well. If the bike was lost or stolen, there'd be a way of returning the bike to the owner. If you didn't have a license, you ran the risk of a policeman stopping you. Without them, our bikes weren't complete!

After getting our license plate, we were good to go. Bikes were pretty much plain and simple in the 60s. If there were other options, I was not aware of them or have forgotten them.

Today, however, it's so very different. And so very expensive! For starters, there's the bike. Obviously, like everything else, bikes have gone up in price, and the one I'm buying is in the low $400 range. However, it doesn't nor can it stop there. I asked, "Where's the kickstand?" That's not standard equipment on a bike. Really? If a person wants a kickstand, they have to buy one and have the store equip it. Doesn't everyone use a kickstand? With bike racks around, it may be cooler to slide it in between the bars than to have it stand freeform on the sidewalk.

Then, there's the helmet. We did not wear helmets when we were kids. Reflecting now, I suppose it would have been a good idea, but it wasn't an option. I had an army helmet I used for playing army which I suppose I may have worn just because I loved the helmet, but it definitely would not have protected me in a bike accident. Helmets today are hideous. I don't care how beautiful or attractive you are; once you put on that helmet, you are instantly in Dorksville. I can't wait for this 61-year-old man to place that helmet on my head. When I test drove the bike, they asked me if I wanted a helmet. I laughed and pedaled off. Mind you, at the time I'm writing this, I have yet to pick up the bike and the accessories. Trying on a helmet is yet to come. Ugh.

I'm told an extra tube and a portable pump is necessary gear for the bike. Ok. I'll also buy a bigger air pump like we used to have in our garage when I was a kid. My hope is to ride my bike, stop at a park and a picnic table, pull out a book and read for a while and then continue riding. If I'm going to bring a book, I'll need a bag to attach to the rack. They come as two purchases. There's the rack and then a bag that slides onto the rack. Each has a pricey cost attached to them. Throw in a little device to take off the tire and a water bottle holder and that completes my side purchases. They total just about as much as my bike. I thought I might have to buy a more comfy bike seat, but the one it's equipped with was decent. Soon, I'll be picking up my bike and hitting the open roads!

If you pass me in your car this summer, don't be laughing. However, if I've fallen and I can't get up, then for God's sake help me! That'll be me lying next to my silver bike.

This is Biker Brooks riding off into the sunset until next week. Hi-yo, Silver, and away!