Chuck Brooks: Take advantage of many RHS 100th events

Let me say from the start the information I share with you can be viewed at any time; go to Rosemount High School's website, look to the right column and find "100th Year Celebration." Click on that and anything you want to know about this event will be there for you to peruse.

This year's Homecoming Week at RHS begins on Monday, Sept. 18, and culminates on Saturday night, Sept. 23. You likely know the Homecoming football game is always on Friday night at RHS; however, this year it will be moved to Saturday night when the community and alumni all come together inside the school's stadium. Four sets of extra bleachers are being brought in to accommodate the alumni in attendance. There's no doubt about it; this is going to be a highly populated game, so plan ahead as to parking. Don't let the crowd scare you away, though. After all, how often do you get to mark the 100th year moment? When it comes and goes, hopefully you'll be glad you can say "I was there."

The event will actually begin Friday night, Sept. 22, at the Community Center. There will be a dance. If you buy a ticket before Sept. 13, you'll pay $45. After, tickets jump to $50. Them Pesky Kids, a popular band, will be performing in the gym all night. In the ballroom from 7-9 p.m., it's our very own Dan Switch followed by another local gem, 651 Jazz, from 9-11 p.m.. There'll be a cash bar and plenty of hors d'oeuvres. Go to the website to order your tickets.

Saturday morning will begin with an Alumni Breakfast from 8-11 a.m. The event is being

catered and the menu will include all the pancakes and sausages you can eat along with juice and coffee. The price for the breakfast is $7 for adults and $5 for senior citizens. It should be fun.

After the breakfast, in the student center addition, people will be free to go in and watch the 45-minute video of Rosemount's history with plenty of interviews by a lot of people who have in some way been connected with RHS over the years. I'm told there's "bonus footage" as well, since not all of the interview material could be used, but they saved it to share for people wanting more. The DVDs will also be sold for $12 that day. A nice keepsake. Talking about keepsakes, there will also be an official Centennial Celebration program being sold for $3. Besides the historical information, there will also be rosters in the program for the sporting events going on all day in the stadium and at the pool.

After breakfast, people will have options. Those options range from running to the middle school for tours through the first original school building; there will be guided and self-guided tours. At the high school, guided tours will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. RHS has changed a great deal over the years. Check it all out. Student and alumni entertainment will be in the Performing Arts Center from noon to 4 p.m. Various classrooms will be designated by "decades" where people can leave Post-Its for their former classmates, indicating they are visiting and how they can be reached while in town. Memorabilia including gym uniforms, letter jackets, yearbooks and other various iconic items spanning the years will be on display. In the stadium, the pool, the gym, and the tennis courts, sporting events will be occurring all afternoon and concessions including grilled pork chops and burgers will be available inside the stadium. A Hospitality Center, from 1 p.m. until the game at 5 p.m., will be found in the ballroom of the Community Center with a cash bar hosted by Celts along with an information table. I barely have room here to mention the Car Display and the Music of the Decades and the 5K Run. So much to do; so little time.

In essence, check out their website to see your options. This is a one-and-done event, folks. If you've ever felt a fondness for this community and the high school, now's the time to return and

relive some of that happiness with the people who may have been a part of it. I personally am hoping to see former students I haven't seen in years. This should be a blast. Go Irish!