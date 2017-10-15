A view from an economist: Trump UN speech on trade and jobs

Today’s column focuses on another aspect of President Donald Trump’s address to the United Nations — his argument that free trade agreements reduce the number of U.S. jobs. Let’s consider Trump’s comments on trade, with a focus on NAFTA and U.S. jobs.

Free trade agreements: According to Trump, “For so long, the American people were told that mammoth multinational trade deals …. were the best way to promote their [country’s] success. But as these promises flowed, millions of jobs vanished.” Trump regularly blasts free trade agreements such as NAFTA (the North American Free Trade Agreement between the U.S., Canada and Mexico), saying “we got a ‘raw deal’ that causes a loss in American jobs. However, virtually no economists agree with this.” Free trade agreements benefit all participating countries, since free trade improves the efficiency of production in member countries and creates far more jobs for each country than are lost.

Here’s how it works. Free trade creates efficiencies associated with the production of goods in which the country has a competitive advantage, exporting some of these products and importing products we don’t produce efficiently. The competitive advantage might be due to climate or relative abundance of endowments such as land, labor or capital. These efficiencies translate into greater production, which generates U.S. job growth. When the U.S. restricts free trade, we lose this efficiency. While jobs may continue in specific protected industries, the overall number of jobs in the country decreases with restrictions to free trade.

Consider the breakdown of NAFTA that is threatened by Trump. The U.S. corn industry exports a lot of corn to Mexico. The U.S. has a competitive advantage in corn production due to our climate and land availability. But, Trump regularly says he will “tear up NAFTA.” The uncertainty generated by the Trump administration is harming our corn producers and their exports. Mexico is uncertain whether the U.S. will continue to export corn to Mexico at NAFTA prices. Consequently, Mexico has begun developing trade partners in South America and is threatening a national boycott of U.S. corn.

Job loss: We know that some U.S. workers have lost jobs due to NAFTA. The question is: do we protect these small pockets of U.S. workers by using trade restrictions that harm our overall employment? Or should we engage in free trade agreements that benefit U.S. jobs overall? Virtually all economists say yes to the latter.

Then what should we do?: If we follow the economists’ advice, then what should we do about these small pockets of U.S. job loss that result from free trade agreements? Keep in mind that our overall economy isn’t the problem, as national unemployment rates are now very low. Neither Democrats nor Republicans have effectively focused on these pockets of job loss. I have some suggestions.

We know the demand for workers is increasing in health care, information systems, construction and others. Why don’t we do what was done so successfully for Silicon Valley and invest in infrastructure in geographical and occupational pockets of unemployment? Hospitals and clinics are needed in rural areas. Let’s push construction of these and encourage health care providers to serve these areas (creating jobs for construction workers and health care providers). Many construction workers and health care technicians and aides can be trained in a relatively short time. Our rural and semi-rural poor often live in trailers; how about constructing some low-priced homes? And roads that open the area up to commerce? What about training programs and education for jobless people in inner cities and specific occupations? Space limits the possibilities here, but you may have more ideas.

U.S. unemployment is currently low in the overall economy, but we need these direct types of policies to assist those in pockets of job-loss. This is far preferable to the loss of free trade agreements that improve our overall efficiency and create more employment overall. (In a future article, we will consider the effect of trade policy on the poor in developing countries.)