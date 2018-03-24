Column: Leaving classroom provides a civics lesson

Hudson (Wis.) High School and Park High School in Cottage Grove were among those where administrators said such things as "You can't take pictures" and "We don't want this in the paper."

We think this approach to the 17-minute National School Walkout was short-sighted at best. Keep in mind that RiverTown Multimedia has 22 school districts and 27 high schools in its coverage area and most accepted that media coverage was part of the deal. These included Farmington and Rosemount.

According to Minnesota and Wisconsin state laws, a public school district probably can ban all members of the public from coming onto school property, provided this is done for a clearly legitimate reason. Security concerns arguably provide such a reason.

Most districts today have a secure checkin, checkout process for anyone entering an actual building. They let people tend to come and go as they choose, however, from ballfields, playgrounds and parking lots.

A district can't single out journalists and impose on them greater restrictions than are imposed on members of the general public. Doing so would offend the First Amendment.

It's rare for all members of the public to be prohibited from coming onto the normally public areas of school property. In other words, if a district allows parents, salespeople, alumni, etc., to enter certain portions of the school property on a routine basis without prior permission — which is the almost universal norm — then a district cannot ban journalists from those areas because they're journalists. Most districts allowed parents and guardians to watch the protests and some allowed them to attend, therefore RiverTown Multimedia journalists could attend, too. We are a citizen — not government — press.

Correspondingly, if journalists are lawfully on public school grounds, they cannot be barred from taking photos.

This nationwide event was a rare occurrence when activities hit on every aspect of the First Amendment:

• Freedom of religion — students prayed or observed moments of silence,

• Freedom of speech — students spoke up about their safety concerns and about the Second Amendment, namely gun control issues,

• Freedom of the press — reporters covered it, or tried to report on it,

• Freedom to peaceably assemble — students certainly did so, most of them attending such a protest or assembly for the first time,

• Freedom to petition — many walkouts included the option of signing a petition.

Of course we needed to cover this. People needed to know about it. And as circumstances proved, people also needed a reminder about how encompassing, compelling and important the First Amendment is.