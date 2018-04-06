• Rosemount native and former Irish offensive lineman Tom Compton will continue his professional career with his home-state Minnesota Vikings for the 2018 season. Compton, who went to the University of South Dakota, was drafted by Washington in 2012, where he spent his first four years in the NFL. In 2016, Compton went to Atlanta where he played in 16 games for the Falcons, including their Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots. Last season, Compton found himself with the Chicago Bears before signing with the Vikings this offseason. He provides a veteran lineman presence for the Vikings and reunites with former teammate and new quarterback Kirk Cousins.

• Payton Otterdahl, a Rosemount native, has vaulted to the most elite level of collegiate throwing over the past year while competing for the North Dakota State University track and field team. Otterdahl, who is in his fourth year, competes in the shot put, discus and weight throw. This March, Otterdahl broke several school records. He is ranked No. 1 in the nation for the shot. While at Rosemount, he won all the Class AA throwing titles as a senior in 2014. He also competed in football and wrestling for the Irish. He has two younger brothers, Trevor and Max, with Trevor also being a thrower for NDSU.

• Taylor Venz, a Farmington native, is a redshirt freshman wrestler for the University of Nebraska. After redshirting last season, during which he went 28-4 at 184 pounds, Venz has taken off this year. During the regular season he went 29-9, 10-4 in duals, won the Daktronics Open and finished third at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational. He took his momentum into the Big Ten Championships where he went 3-2 and took fourth. At the NCAA Championships, he went 6-2 to take fourth and was named an NCAA All-American. He was also named Academic All-Big Ten. While at Farmington he won Class AAA state titles in 2013 and 2016.

If you know of any Farmington or Rosemount athletes competing, coaching or involved at the collegiate level or beyond, please let me know at ahamilton@rivertowns.net.