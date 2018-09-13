Editorial: My next step as your regional editor

However, the more I tried to make those options into careers, I realized they just weren't for me. I ended up getting a second college degree, this time in international relations, and in the midst of that, got my first "real" job with a newspaper.

I was initially hired as an interactive designer. I built web and print ads, and managed the online editorial content for Detroit Lakes Newspapers. The experience I gained there was valuable but I found my comfort zone to be more in the editorial side of operations.

Two years ago I decided to make the leap into a full-time editorial position at the RiverTown Multimedia copy desk. While I loved being part of the copy desk and I realized I found my career calling inside a newsroom, my personality wouldn't let me sit idle with where I was at.

I'm a person who thrives on improving my skill sets, never settling for just being OK or good at what I'm doing. That meant improving my writing beyond the occasional column I wrote. For the past seven months, that led me to the sports desk at the Red Wing Republican Eagle.

Again though, I felt like it was time to take the next step. That brings us to the present when I accepted the position of regional editor for RiverTown Multimedia.

Working in various functions of a newspaper for the past seven years, I've never been more ready to take on the challenge of being your regional editor. I understand the business side of a media product and more importantly the value of bringing the stories that you want to read to your mailbox or electronic device.

To double down on that, I encourage an active dialogue between you as readers and myself as editor. If you have a story idea that you think is important, let me know. If there's an issue that you have a strong opinion about, send us your letter and we'll get it printed. My line of communication is always open and I look forward to hearing from you and giving you the stories that our communities want.

Jake Pfeifer is the regional editor for the Hastings Star Gazette and Farmington-Rosemount Independent Town Pages. He can be reached at jpfeifer@rivertowns.net.