Deanna Weniger: Not your average retirement plan

Apparently I'm not alone. Time magazine reports that one in three Americans have saved nothing for retirement.

You wonder, though, about the other two. If I had been asked that question, I would be able to say, yes, I have saved something for retirement. It'll get me through, if I eat nothing, live on the street and die within a year after quitting my job.

I'm sure one of the two has a nice portfolio and really will be retiring in style. But, I have a hunch the other one is more like me.

It's not for lack of trying. It's just, well, ok, maybe it has been for lack of trying. But since blaming myself is just not an option, I'd rather blame my kids.

Last week as I was writing out some fat checks for the violin teacher, the piano teacher and the soccer coach (who I imagine will be retiring in style, thanks to me), I reiterated my plan to my kids.

"You, children, are my retirement plan. When I get old, remember all of these checks I wrote out for you. Payback's a'coming. I'll be moving in with you, so keep a guest room ready."

They're all sweet and willing now, but once they're up to their eyeballs in mortgage payments and violin lessons, they're probably going to want to charge me rent. Or find a nice "home" for me in some facility Medicare forgot.

That's why I thought the granny pod was a brilliant idea. I can be near, without being in the way. I can plug into their amenities and drive up their electric bill and demand my supper be brought to me when my arthritis is acting up.

And since I'm not technically living with them, there won't be any tensions about why grandma isn't helping with the chores.

You may be wondering where my husband falls in my retirement plans. Considering his life-long addiction to Mt. Dew and salty snacks, neither of us think he'll outlive me.

Besides, he's got a pretty nice life insurance policy, which he often refers to as his "wife's retirement plan." I worry people might get the wrong idea about that.

The fact that my bucket list includes visiting several countries out of U.S. jurisdiction is simply a coincidence.

If all of those well-thought-out plans fall apart, I can always return to my fantasy of finding a stash of drug money ditched in the woods. I have spent many hours debating about whether I would turn it in and if I would be found out if I spent it, and how to spend it without the IRS finding out.

There's always the chance that the drug lord will come looking for his money too. And, then, it'll be fortuitous that I've already checked into all of those countries outside U.S. jurisdiction.

Do you think airport security will think it odd if I'm carrying a suitcase full of money?

Well, I suppose I could put all this energy to work saving money legitimately, like starting my own Clinton-style foundation, but where's the fun in that?