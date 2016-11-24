Kim Ukura: On renovations and refreshing your spaces

In the last few weeks we've stripped wallpaper and prepped the walls, then primed and painted the sheetrock and paneling various shades of teal-blue and white. I'm going for a coastal beach house vibe, in direct opposition to the snowy winter weather I know is coming.

We finally finished painting on Saturday, which means I got to start actually moving in and unpacking on Sunday. After three months of living out of boxes, suitcases, and laundry baskets, it feels good to start making a place my own.

In some ways, my transition into this job as editor of the Farmington Rosemount Independent Town Pages has been similarly unsettled. Since I began in August, we've worked through some staff transitions, moved offices — you can now find us housed at 319 Fourth Street in Farmington — and, just this week, debuted a new design for the paper.

Along with new fonts and headers, the new design for the paper also includes a new nameplate and flag for the front page. When we started talking about a new design, the rest of the staff and I agreed we wanted something more bold and eye-catching for the nameplate, something you'd see from a distance and immediately recognize as the Independent Town Pages. We like where we ended up.

Another change you will see is that you can now find our masthead with information on the staff, publication, and policies at the bottom of A6, the opinion page, rather than the bottom of A4, the records page. Most of the details you need about the newspaper and our staff can be found there.

All of these transitions were in motion before I joined the paper in August, so it feels nice to finally be setting down roots at work and learning what our new normal is going to be as a team.

Like our townhouse, almost everything feels better when you're able to do a little refresh — it seems newspapers are no exception. Everyone on staff feels good about our updated design, and we hope that you as readers will appreciate it too.

Despite those changes, I feel confident in saying that one thing that remains the same is our commitment to being a great community newspaper for the towns of Farmington and Rosemount. I am proud of the stories and photos our staff has put together over the last few months and the work that we have planned going forward.

If you have ideas for stories or feedback on what we've put together, we are always open to your suggestions — contact information for our reporters and sales team can be found at www.farmingtonindependent.com/contact-us and www.rosemounttownpages.com/contact-us. For now, enjoy this week's edition of the paper and have a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday weekend.