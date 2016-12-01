Editorial: State your case through Truth-in-Taxation

Dakota County has a projected $132.8 million levy with an increase of roughly $2.6 million or a 2 percent increase. According to county officials, this is the lowest property tax rate per capita in Minnesota for 2017.

In 2016, the city of Farmington levied $9.6 million in property taxes. The proposed tax levy for 2017 is currently $10.1 million, an increase of $475,275 or 4.94 percent. Last year, the Farmington Area School District levied $23.8 million in property taxes. The proposed tax levy for 2017 is currently $25.1 million, an increase of $1.3 million or 5.46 percent.

The city of Rosemount has proposed a preliminary increase of 3.52 percent, bringing their tax levy from approximately $11.04 million in 2016 to $11.43 million in 2017. The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District approved a total preliminary levy of $88.8 million, about a $3.2 million or 3.8 percent increase over 2016.

If you think a local jurisdiction proposes raising taxes too much, you should attend the designated Truth-in-Taxation hearing and state your case. If you support making the preliminary levy the actual levy — enough cuts, already — then convince leaders to do so.

These hearings provide a public platform for you to lobby for and against certain projects. And they can work. Consider that last year's preliminary statewide property taxes projected a 5 percent increase, but last year's final levy increase was closer to 4.5 percent or a $397 million hike.

The county finance department used preliminary levy figures to compute parcel-specific property tax estimates for 2017. If you own property in Dakota County, your estimate recently arrived in the mail. The form also listed local Truth-in-Taxation meeting times and locations, which are also included here.

• City of Farmington: 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 at Farmington City Hall (430 Third St.)

• Farmington Area School District: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12 at Farmington City Hall (430 Third St.)

• City of Rosemount: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Rosemount City Hall (2875 145th St. W.)

• Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District: 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12 at Dakota Ridge School (4629 144th St. W., Apple Valley)

A few government entities are exempt from holding hearings. The reasons include population size and guaranteed levy decreases. Most local officials, however, opt to hold hearings because they believe in truth in taxation.

After receiving your input, local governments must set their final 2017 property tax levies by Dec. 28. Few governments will wait that long, which is why attending a Truth-in-Taxation hearing and speaking up now is important.

Remember, the final levies can be set lower, but not higher, than preliminary levies. If you want governments to spend more money than proposed, you'll have to wait until next September.

But for 2017, you have a legally guaranteed opportunity to try to sway how local elected officials spend our tax dollars and how much. Use it.